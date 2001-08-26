Patriots waive six players

FOXBORO, Mass.—The New England Patriots announced that they have waived six players from their roster today. The six players who were waived are long snapper Ryan Benjamin, wide receivers Ronney Daniels and Shockmain Davis, defensive end Reggie Grimes, linebacker Yubrenal Isabelle and offensive tackle Stephen Neal. The team must trim their roster to the NFL limit of 65 players (plus NFL Europe exemptions) by Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Benjamin, 23, originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent following the 2001 NFL draft on April 27. The 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound prospect was waived on June 7, 2001 and signed with the Patriots on Aug. 13, 2001 and appeared in one preseason game.

Daniels, 24, signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Auburn following the 2001 NFL draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 207-pound receiver appeared in the first two preseason games with the Patriots and recorded one reception for 22 yards.

Davis, 24, originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out Angelo State following the 2000 NFL draft. He started one of 12 games played as a rookie and recorded two receptions for 12 yards. He also had two kick returns for 45 yards. In three preseason games this year, the 6-foot, 205-pound receiver caught one pass for 11 yards.

Grimes, 24, originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Alabama following the 2000 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound defensive end played in eight games as a rookie, mostly on special teams. He appeared in the first three preseason games this year and recorded two defensive tackles.

Isabelle, 22, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Virginia following the 2001 NFL draft. In three preseason games, the 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker recorded three tackles.