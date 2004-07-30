Pats sign Cobbs and Scott, waive Cercone

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced the signing of two of their three remaining draft choices today, safety Guss Scott and running back Cedric Cobbs. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Jul 30, 2004 at 09:43 AM

The New England Patriots announced the signing of two of their three remaining draft choices today, safety Guss Scott and running back Cedric Cobbs. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Subsequently, the team announced the release of tight end Matt Cercone.

Scott, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2004 NFL draft (95th overall) out of Florida. The 5-foot-10-inch, 205-pound safety started 25 of 26 games in his final two years for the Gators. During those two years, he was credited with 193 tackles, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with a school-record 11 forced fumbles and was credited with 310 career tackles, including 13.5 tackles for losses.

Cobbs, 23, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL draft (128th overall). He was the second of two fourth round draft choices by the team. The 6-foot, 221-pound running back started 18 of 46 games at Arkansas, where he recorded 3,027 yards on 589 carries (5.1 avg.) with 26 touchdowns. His 3,027 yards ranks third in Razorback history, while his 26 rushing touchdowns are fourth on the school's all-time list. During his senior campaign, the Little Rock, Ark. native had the most productive season of his collegiate career, rushing for 1,329 yards and 10 touchdowns, garnering first team All-SEC honors. As a freshman, Cobbs set an Arkansas freshman rushing record with 668 yards on 116 carries and three touchdowns.

Cercone, 28, was signed by the Patriots as a free agent on July 23, 2004. The Bakersfield, Calif. native originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 1999.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

