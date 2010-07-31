Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 12 - 2 PM Thu Jan 18 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patten reaches the end; Sat. AM Notebook

David Patten suddenly retires from football. Plus, news and notes from the fifth practice of the Patriots’ 2010 training camp.

Jul 31, 2010 at 04:00 AM
pattena83f2226.jpg


When he awoke this morning, he knew.

It was time.

Time to say goodbye to New England. To the NFL. To the life that football has afforded him, so generously, for most of his adult life.

It was just his time, and he accepted it.

Normally in these situations, it's the mind that believes it can hold on, but the body resists and wins the argument. In David Patten's case, the opposite is true. Insisting that he can still perform the physical tasks, the Patriots wide receiver came to the realization that, mentally, he wasn't strong enough to withstand the rigors of the NFL anymore.

On Friday, the second day of Patriots training camp, the hit that would knock Patten out of the league finally arrived. It came not from a defensive teammate, but from reality itself.

"When you lose it mentally, you can't play at this level," Patten explained. "When I got to the point where I couldn't go out there day in and day out consistently at a high level, it was time to walk away."

[

patten_0929.jpg

]()So, with that, Patten, who is just three weeks shy of his 36th birthday, informed head coach Bill Belichick of his decision. At a hastily rearranged press conference, Belichick introduced the player who helped New England win three Super Bowls over a four-year span from 2001-04.

""David came here and has been an outstanding player for this organization," Belichick began. "We have a lot of players that work hard … I think David sets the pace. He's always out in front, he's always the one other players are trying to keep up with, and he's got a great attitude, a very professional attitude.

"His speed and receiving ability … those are the things that kept him in the league and made him the outstanding player that he was. He made so many big plays for us. He can still run. He made a lot of big plays in the spring, and even in training camp. But we went through this last year with Tedy [Bruschi]. I know there's a time when … it all ends for them. It's a sad moment, but also a very happy one to celebrate a truly great career."

That Patten ever made a career for himself in the NFL is a remarkable story in and of itself. After earning four letters at Western Carolina, a Division I-AA program, the Columbia, South Carolina native worked as a landscaper, an electrician, and hauling 75-pound bags in a coffee bean factory. In 1996, he returned to football as a member of the Albany Firebirds in the Arena League. A year later, he got his first NFL opportunity with the New York Giants.

Patten spent three seasons in New York and one with Cleveland before joining the Patriots in 2001 for the start of the franchise's historic championship run. His touchdown catches in the AFC Championship Game versus Pittsburgh that season and an almost identical one in Super Bowl XXXVI one week later cemented his legacy as a Patriot.

What's more, Patten will long be remembered in NFL annals for his individual performance earlier that year against the Indianapolis Colts. On October 21 at the old RCA Dome, Patten became the sixth player since 1960 (and the first since Walter Payton on exactly the same day in 1979) to run for, catch, and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

When the Super Bowl runs ended, so did Patten's first go-round with New England. He signed as a free agent with Washington in 2005 and spent two seasons there, then another two in New Orleans. He tried for a second chance in Cleveland last season, but a turf-toe injury led to his eventual release during training camp.

At that point, Patten, an ordained minister, said he first pondered the idea of retirement. But once he healed, he felt his body hold up for another season, so he reached out to the Patriots again and they accepted him, as he put it, "with welcoming arms." Which is a main reason why he said he decided to walk away now. He felt he owed it to the organization and the region that have been so good to him.

So, when he woke up today, his mind was made up. He didn't discuss it with anyone – not even his family, who didn't even know while Patten was delivering the news to the media. When he informed his teammates, like quarterback Tom Brady, the reaction was one Patten said he expected.

"Well, naturally, he tried to talk me out of it," Patten revealed with a smile, "because he's a big reason why I decided to come back and give it a shot here. He still had the confidence in me. That's one reason why I didn't talk to him prior to making this decision [to retire] … I felt like he would try to talk me out of it."

Other Patriots teammate who shared Super Bowl glory with Patten spoke about him after Saturday morning's practice.

"It's a tough deal. Although it seems to happen each season, somebody retires," said tackle Matt Light. "I can remember going all the way back to my rookie year, we had a couple of linemen retire. It seems to happen. I was actually looking forward to playing with DP. A good guy. A great leader. A good guy to have in the locker room."

"I'll remember David being on the field, but I don't think it will be on the field [that I remember him most]," observed running back Kevin Faulk.

"I think it's off the field, personally, that David Patten really touched a lot of people's lives in this locker room when he was here the first time and this time."

"I just think his work ethic," added Light. "He's a humble guy. He goes about his business the right way. A true professional that other guys look up to, and he's a good role model for the younger cats to come in and maybe have an idea as to what the league is all about. He sets them on the right path. And he's a good who guys out there and makes plays. He always did when he was here, and I always respected him about that."

*[

wilforka83f2263.jpg

]()Saturday Morning Notebook *

The first session on Day 3 of training camp was a truncated one, the usual hour-and-45-minute workout cut short by about 20 minutes as the Patriots took the field for a walkthrough practice.

After four straight practices in full pads, the team went outside for a practice session that places more emphasis on mental reps than physical ones. Players take part in shorts and t-shirts, no helmets or pads of any kind.

On such days, the second practice is typically a padded one, meaning the 3:45 session later today should be a more active one. Check the PFW Blog for updates and observations on that practice, which will be the sixth of this camp.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Watch as new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is introduced to the media. In this full press conferences you'll hear statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Jerod Mayo as well as a Q&A session with the media on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

Jerod Mayo talks to Judy Battista about his Patriots HC introduction

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo talks to NFL Network's Judy Battista about his Patriots HC introduction.

The Next Chapter | Introducing New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo

Welcome the New England Patriots new Head Coach, Jerod Mayo. Mayo is a former linebacker for the New England Patriots and has served five years under former coach Bill Belichick as the inside linebackers coach. As an NFL player, Jerod Mayo was a first-round NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion, two-time pro bowler and seven-time team captain.

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising