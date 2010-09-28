Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Pepper Johnson Conference Call - 9/28/2010

Patriots Defensive Line Coach Pepper Johnson addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, September 28, 2010. Q: What's been the main difference for Ron Brace this year? He looks productivity-wise like a different player.

Sep 28, 2010 at 05:50 AM

Patriots Defensive Line Coach Pepper Johnson addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, September 28, 2010.

Q: What's been the main difference for Ron Brace this year? He looks productivity-wise like a different player.

PJ: I guess maturing. I didn't view him as being so bad last year in the Buffalo game, but some guys mature a lot faster than others. And I don't mean that as far as him being a young guy, he's never a guy that's playful, he's just learning the professional game a lot better now.

Q: When a guy comes in as a rookie do you have to fight against judging them for what they are instead of judging them for what they're going to be in a year or two years?

PJ: I don't know if judging is a good word or a word I would want to use. I think the players that Coach [Belichick] brings in there, they have a good grasp of the game. I don't think it's that hard for us to turn our techniques and focus into their game. I try to work with all the players as far as [working] with some of their attributes and [getting] them to do our stuff with our philosophy and our techniques and stuff like that. Hopefully that answers your question.

Q: Do you see some of the traits of a Bill Parcells team in the Miami Dolphins? If so, what sticks out as common threads?

PJ: Running the ball. They run the ball. They have two backs over there and [I'm] waiting for those guys to just say they want to retire. I know Ronnie [Brown] is still young in age, but Ricky [Williams] is not skipping a beat. Those guys, they have a little tandem over there. It's hard [to defend], and now with Coach [Dan] Henning it just took their game up another notch. There are so many different ways they get those guys the ball. I'm quite sure with the combination of Parcells and Coach Henning that's why they're doing some of the things they're doing.

Q: With Coach Parcells stepping aside into more of a consulting role, can you talk about the impact he had on you as a player?

PJ: What Coach Parcells had on me was 'day one.' All the draft picks, he got us into one room and he told us, "[You're] all a bunch of crap." He said, 'We won a lot of ball games around here and none you guys are really needed around here. You just join in wherever you can find a spot.' And that was the end of the meeting and he got up and walked away. He was a hard and tough cookie to deal with from day one and he kept that going until my last year. Year 13 he was still hard on me. I thought I was going to get a break after the little span in between, but he was the same person.

Q: After some players sign a big contract, there can be a tendency to slack off a little bit. Have you seen any of that with Vince Wilfork? Is his play through three games like it was before the contract?

PJ: Not at all. Not at all. Some guys are just true thoroughbreds and love the game. You have some guys that whatever drives them -- I'm quite sure that you get that sometimes in draft picks -- but Vince is not a guy who is looking for a paycheck to make his status. He's a guy that is trying to be the best nose guard to ever play the game. He's trying to make his mark in the league. So no, not at all.

Q: You mentioned Coach Parcells' style. Do you try to coach the same way or do it differently?

PJ: It's the same, but I don't think it's because of Coach Parcells. I think it's something that was just in me. Coach Parcells was a nice guy compared to my high school coach and kind-of-sort-of my college coach. He's a nice guy compared to those guys, especially my high school coach. When I got to the league some of the stuff that he was saying didn't really bother me. The best thing I found out about Coach Parcells, I think it was maybe week 10 or week 11 of my rookie year, he brought Coach Bobby Knight out to one of our practices and one of our games. Seeing Bobby Knight over there on the sideline, that's the type of guy I know I could work for. To see that those two guys were good friends, I just figured that [style] was Parcells' philosophy, [and that] he carries friends around with the same type of philosophy.

Q: Can you talk about some of the development of the younger defensive linemen that we haven't seen much from, like Kyle Love and Brandon Deaderick? How are some of the younger guys doing?

PJ: I think those guys are doing well. They're making a little progress. It's tough. It's tough for a young guy to come into a situation where you have some established guys who are already on the team. But as soon as those guys, we feel a little bit more comfortable about them, and the game, the teams that we play have a lot to do with it, too, you'll see more of those guys. But they're coming along, probably a little bit more than expected.

Q: Bill Polian said yesterday that the idea of an 18-game schedule is going to happen. From the perspective of an ex-player who played a lot of seasons in the league, what would your reaction be to that?

PJ: Basically I'd just close my mouth and play an 18-game schedule. Personally, I think the guys need the four preseason games. I wish we could go out there and play a little harder for the preseason games, because there's nothing like football. There is no other way of getting in football shape other than playing football. But if you start an 18-game season, the first couple of games of the season there is still going to be not as precise football as you would want it to be, but I don't think it's really going to make much of a difference. I think that's all for the fans and that aspect of it. I don't know if it's going to matter one way or another to the players. To a guy like myself who likes to play football, it's just adding more football games. Okay, I welcome that. Now coaching football, it just means that we get down to the nitty-gritty a little faster. But taking away the preseason games and just starting the season early, I don't know where we really benefit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising