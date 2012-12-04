PETA Recognizes Gillette Stadium For Being Vegetarian Friendly

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 03, 2012 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-gillette-stadium-ni.jpg

Foxborough, Mass. – Patriots fans weren't the only ones who noticed when Gillette Stadium announced this year that it had revamped and rebranded each of its 38 permanent concessions stands. With the new menu offerings, PETA Prime, a Web site from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has ranked Gillette Stadium second on its annual list of vegetarian friendly stadiums.

In a post on the Web site, PETA highlights the stadium's "mouthwatering vegetarian options," calling out new menu items such as black-bean burgers, grilled portobello mushroom burgers, and grilled veggie flatbread wraps.

"We wanted the new menus reflect the changing taste of our guests," said James Nolan, Gillette Stadium Senior Vice President of Operations, Administration and Finance. "Our research suggested that our fans were seeking more vegetarian options. They have been some of our best sellers."

Other vegetarian options available at Gillette Stadium concession stands include veggie burgers, veggie hot dogs, veggie burritos, fruit plates and fresh salads.

Patriots fans hoping to try some of the vegetarian menu items will have ample opportunity in December. The Patriots play at home for three of their final four games of the 2012 regular season, beginning with a Monday Night Football matchup with the Houston Texans on December 10.

Gillette Stadium was ranked fourth on the PETA list in 2011.

About Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is the premier sports and entertainment venue in New England. The 68,756-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's New England Patriots, which have sold out the stadium for every home game since it opened in 2002. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and University of Massachusetts football. The stadium hosts a variety of other marquee sports events, including international soccer matches, NCAA championships and high school football super bowls. Billboard magazine ranked Gillette Stadium among the top 10 grossing concert venues in the world. For more information, visit www.gillettestadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

