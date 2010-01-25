PFW Blog: From the Hart: One man's trash...

What was the most regrettable of New England's many "minor" trades this season. I'm not talking about sending Richard Seymour to the Raiders for a first-round pick. I'm talking about deals for lesser picks, although in the case of the Mike Vrabel trade the deal was, in total, for a second-round pick. I'm talking about the slew of lesser moves that Bill Belichick and Co. made, few of which seemed to work out in the short term of the 2009 season.