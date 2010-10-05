PFW Blog: Hello, Bye week! - 10/5/2010

Having returned to Foxborough at 5 o'clock this morning (actually an hour ahead of schedule), the Patriots players are enjoying a day off this Tuesday, followed by another one on Wednesday. They'll have their bye week this weekend and with it, a few more days off, most likely. The full schedule for the next few days has yet to be finalized, other than that the players will return to work at some point on Thursday.
Meanwhile, their coaches are at the office finishing up their breakdown of the 41-14 win over the Miami Dolphins and getting as much of a head-start on preparations for their next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, as possible...
