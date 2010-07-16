PFW Blog: Moss, Mankins latest

ESPN was first to report that Patriots WR Randy Moss has settled on a new agent. On a related note, it was more than a bit interesting to read in today's Boston Herald the most recent comments from Logan Mankins' agent, Frank Bauer, who didn't rule out a return to New England for his client.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII
After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.