PFW Blog: Practice 25 observations

The Patriots just capped the Foxborough portion of training camp 2010 with a workout inside the Dana-Farber Field House. The session was pushed indoors, and as such closed to the public, thanks to rain in the area. The practice lasted about an hour and a half, with players wearing helmets, shells (lighter, foam shoulder pads) and shorts. Despite the dress and location of the practice, it was actually a bit more entertaining than the average indoor workout.