Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Feb 02 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 06 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Reaction to Patriots Coordinators Announcement

Analysis: Pats hope they've found right coordinator mix

Matt Groh and Camren Williams Detail the Process for the Patriots Scouting Department at the Senior Bowl

Patriots Announce New Group of Coordinators

Patriots Unfiltered 2/1: Senior Bowl Standouts, NFL Draft Talk, Coaching Staff Updates

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Patriots Catch-22 1/31: Takeaways from Senior Bowl Practices, NFL Draft, Coaching Staff Updates

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Report: Patriots Hire New Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Bowl Notebook: Standouts From the First Day of Practices in Mobile 

Tom Brady Thinks Jerod Mayo Will be "Great" for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered 1/30: Conference Championships Recap, Senior Bowl Updates, Offseason Hot Topics

Finalists Announced for the 13th Annual NFL Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA

NFL Notes: Patriots casting wide net on offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: What Does the Super Bowl Matchup Say About How the Pats Should Rebuild the Roster? 

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

PFW Blog: Practice 25 observations

Aug 16, 2010 at 06:00 AM

The Patriots just capped the Foxborough portion of training camp 2010 with a workout inside the Dana-Farber Field House. The session was pushed indoors, and as such closed to the public, thanks to rain in the area. The practice lasted about an hour and a half, with players wearing helmets, shells (lighter, foam shoulder pads) and shorts. Despite the dress and location of the practice, it was actually a bit more entertaining than the average indoor workout.

Read PFW Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Latest News

Trending Video

2003 Pro Bowl QB Challenge with Tom Brady | Throwback Highlights

Check out former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady competing at the 2003 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. See the New England Patriots legend compete in a variety of throwing competitions against Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis and more NFL stars.

Senior Bowl Day 2 Debrief: QB Performances and Other Standouts

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down what has stood out from two days of Senior Bowl practices.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh Checks In from 2024 Senior Bowl

We check in with Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Quarterback Highlights

A look at the quarterbacks participating in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Troy Brown on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown talks with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on what he's looking for during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Tom Brady on Pat McAfee Show on Jerod Mayo: "He'll do a great job"

Tom Brady joined ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, January 30 to discuss how he thinks new head coach Jerod Mayo will do with the New England Patriots.
In Case You Missed It

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
