Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 24 - 11:55 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

PFW Blog: Season-opening Bengals Friday Six-Pack

Are you ready for some football? The Saints and Vikings got us underway for 2010 on Thursday night with a somewhat sloppy rematch of last year's NFC title game. Now, the rest of the league is ready to roll out and display what they've been working on since the end of last season.

Sep 10, 2010 at 10:00 AM

Are you ready for some football? The Saints and Vikings got us underway for 2010 on Thursday night with a somewhat sloppy rematch of last year's NFC title game. Now, the rest of the league is ready to roll out and display what they've been working on since the end of last season. For the Patriots that includes a litany of questions, especially on defense. But questions or not, it's simply great to have action back on the gridiron once again. Labor unrest be damned, we have football and we'll enjoy it while we can. With that in mind and as you get warmed up for New England's return to action here's a kickoff weekend 2010 edition of the Friday Six-Pack to hold you over until the actual kickoff of Sunday's matchup with the budding Bengals

Read PFW Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.

news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"

news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.

news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.

news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.

news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising