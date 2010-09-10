PFW Blog: Season-opening Bengals Friday Six-Pack

Are you ready for some football? The Saints and Vikings got us underway for 2010 on Thursday night with a somewhat sloppy rematch of last year's NFC title game. Now, the rest of the league is ready to roll out and display what they've been working on since the end of last season. For the Patriots that includes a litany of questions, especially on defense. But questions or not, it's simply great to have action back on the gridiron once again. Labor unrest be damned, we have football and we'll enjoy it while we can. With that in mind and as you get warmed up for New England's return to action here's a kickoff weekend 2010 edition of the Friday Six-Pack to hold you over until the actual kickoff of Sunday's matchup with the budding Bengals