Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Feb 04 - 12:00 AM | Mon Mar 07 - 11:55 PM

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Mac Jones named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Reports: Tom Brady retiring

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

PFW's RB battle verdict!

Jun 27, 2013 at 05:00 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

Over the coming weeks leading up to training camp Patriots Today will be debating some of the more interesting individual positional battles that will be taking place in New England. After Brian Lowe and Jackie Brittain make arguments for the players who'll be competing for roles and jobs this summer, the PFW staff will analyze the debate and declare a winner. We kick things off with a look at the battle at backup running back!

LeGarrette Blount vs. Brandon Bolden

20130627-rb-battle-v3.jpg

The arguments: Lowe makes strong case for Blount, the key to which is the veteran former Bucs "size, experience" and that fact that he was a 1,000-yard runner in Tampa Bay just a couple years ago. Blount knows what it takes to be a workhorse running back in the NFL and that could be what the Patriots are looking for behind Steven Ridley this fall. Given all the uncertainty in the passing game, the New England offense may need to rely a bit more on the ground attack. Ridley had 290 carries last fall, and not too many running backs can put together a string of 300-carry seasons in the NFL. Sure Blount has had his issues in terms of character, dating back to college and in Tampa where he clearly fell very much out of favor with the coaching staff. But Blount has the ability to carry the football 20-plus or even 30 times in a game, as he's proven in his short career. He can also punch the ball into the end zone. He's a true backup running back, and that's what the Patriots need.

Brittain's argument for Bolden attempts to focus on his "production" and "athleticism" as a rookie a year ago as an undrafted rookie. But he only actually rushed for 274 yards and 137 of those came in one game against the Bills. He missed games to injury and league suspension. He only had two games with more than six rushing attempts. He battled injuries in college and was hurt again this spring. There are just too many questions surrounding Bolden to consider him a reliable backup option. And with Shane Vereen and Leon Washington in the mix, Bolden potential athleticism is not a huge need.

The verdict – Blount: The veteran was added to the roster in a draft day trade in which the two teams swapped unwanted running backs with Jeff Demps heading south. Bill Belichick indicated the team had targeted Blount as a player they wanted and that means he likely has a role in mind for the 6-0, 247-pound workhorse. Lowe wins this first positional debate, as barring injury or off-field issues, Blount is indeed the logical choice to help fill out the running back depth chart this fall.

Now it's your turn to weigh in. Who has a better chance of making the Patriots roster and backing up Stevan Ridley this fall – LeGarrette Blount or Brandon Bolden?

http://polldaddy.com/poll/7210818/

What do you think of the battle between Blount and Bolden? Let us know with a comment below!

PHOTO GALLERY: Training Camp Position Battle: Brandon Bolden vs. LeGarrette Blount

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Mac Jones to represent AFC in Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Girls flag football team representing the Patriots set to compete in NFL Flag Football Championships

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2022 Pro Bowl: Matt Judon Mic'd Up

Watch as we follow Matt Judon during the second practice of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

2022 Pro Bowl: J.C. Jackson Mic'd Up

Watch as we follow J.C. Jackson during the first practice of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Thread the Needle: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Watch highlights from the thread the needle competition during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown,

Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy

Legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels discusses Tom Brady's impact and legacy.

Patriots vs. Rams highlights | Super Bowl LIII

Watch complete highlights from the Super Bowl LIII matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Congratulations Tom!

We look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady's 20 years in New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising