Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Playoff Rematches Trouble for Patriots; plus, the Mother of All Stats

As the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans for the second time in just over a month, we take a look back at how past playoff rematches have been trouble for the team.

Jan 10, 2013 at 05:36 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Kerry J. Byrne

Cold Hard Football Facts
Email
Follow on Facebook

500x305-coldhardfootballfacts.jpg

The Cold, Hard Football Facts enjoy their beer-tinis as much as they enjoy their football analysis. So we hate to deliver sobering news.

But as the Patriots prepare to host the Houston Texans for the second time in just over a month, it pays to heed the phrase they often use in the world of finance and investing:

"Past performance is no guarantee of future results."

In other words, don't pencil in a W over the Texans just yet, Friends of the Facts. Sure, the Patriots humiliated Houston in December, with an Alabama-Notre Dame-esque 42-14 nationally televised beating.
But you don't have to go back very far to see we've been down this very same path before.

The 2010 Patriots went 14-2 and closed out the season with eight utterly dominating wins, outscoring the opposition by an incredible 309-125. It was one of the greatest stretches of football not just by the Patriots, but by any team in NFL history.

The biggest win of the bunch came in early December on "Monday Night Football" when the Patriots embarrassed the N.Y. Jets 45-3 – much like the Patriots embarrassed the Texans on "Monday Night Football" this season, also in early December.

Then came the rematch with the Jets in the divisional round. Football fans here in New England and around the country assumed another blow out.

It didn't quite work out that way.

Gang Green, so miserable in December, was a different team in January. They beat the Patriots, 28-21, ending New England's dominant regular season with a winless whimper in the postseason. Mark Sanchez had a career day, with 3 TD passes and a 127.3 passer rating, the second best mark of his career.

There are other reasons to expect a much tougher battle with Houston this time around, too.

Bill Belichick's Patriots have a reputation for dominating rematches. But the reality, the Cold, Hard Football Fact, is quite a bit different. All six postseason losses in the Belichick-Tom Brady Era have come in rematch games.

Regular SeasonPostseason
2005Broncos 28, Patriots 20Broncos 27, Patriots 13
2006Colts 27, Patriots 20Colts 38, Patriots 34
2007Patriots 38, Giants 35Giants 17, Patriots 14
2009Patriots 27, Ravens 21Ravens 33, Patriots 13
2010Patriots 45, Jets 3Jets 28, Patriots 21
2011Giants 24, Patriots 20Giants 21, Patriots 17

Three times the Patriots won the regular-season game, three times they lost. But in all six cases, New England came up on the short end in the rematch.

Passer Rating Differential: the Mother of All Stats
Passer Rating Differential is one of the Quality Stats we use at Cold, Hard Football Facts to size up NFL teams. It is the closest thing we have to a perfect stat in football, and maybe in all of sports.

Other than final score, which is all that really matters at the end, no stat does a better job than PRD of separating winners from losers.

We track what we call Correlation to Victory each week and each season at CHFF Insider. And it tells us that teams with the higher passer rating – what we call Passer Rating Differential – were dominant yet again in 2012, especially down the stretch.

Teams with a higher passer rating:

  • went 209-46 (.820) in 2012
  • are an incredible 47-5 (.904) since Week 15
  • went 4-0 (1.000) in the wildcard round
    Basically, if you post a better passer rating, you've won more than 90 percent of NFL games over the past four weeks of action and you won all four games last weekend. That's pretty damn good.

A little more evidence of the utility of Passer Rating Differential: the Final 8 teams rank No. 1 (Green Bay), No. 2 (Seattle), No. 3 (Denver), No. 4 (San Francisco), No. 5 (Atlanta), No. 7 (New England), No. 8 (Houston) and No. 12 (Baltimore) in PRD.

Notice a trend here, folks?

The top of the PRD list is a near perfect representation of the final eight teams still alive today. The only team in the Top 8 not on the list is Washington (No. 6), and they had the misfortune of facing No. 2 Seattle in the wildcard round.

Baltimore, at No. 12, is the only outlier. And they had the fortune of facing the largely overvalued Andrew Luck and the second-rate Colts (No. 27) in the wildcard round.

By the way, 36 percent of all NFL champion since 1940 finished the year No. 1 in Passer Rating Differential. If you looked only at PRD and nothing else, you could name more than 1 in 3 of all NFL champions since the start of World War II.

So, given the importance of Passer Rating Differential, here's a quick look at each of the four divisional round games

The year-end PRD is in parenthesis, including updated numbers for those teams that played in the wildcard round.

Houston (+10.6) at New England (+10.7)
If Passer Rating Differential has predictive value, Texans-Patriots should be the tightest, most evenly contested battle of the divisional round. They are virtual statistical equals right now.

Sure, the Patriots dominated the first meeting, 42-14, in Week 14. Interestingly, it was that win that propelled New England past Houston in PRD for the first time all season.

But we all know that beatings at one point in the season do not usually lead to beatings again later in the season or in the postseason. Expect a much closer game this time around.

Baltimore (+9.2) at Denver (+25.9)
A total statistical mismatch. The Broncos are No. 3 in the NFL, and No. 1 in the AFC, in PRD. If all goes according to plan, they'll win Saturday and likely win the AFC championship.

But, the indicator is not ALWAYS perfect and stranger things have happened than the No. 7 team (New England) beating the No. 3 team (Denver), which shapes up as our likely AFC title game.

Seattle (+28.7) at Atlanta (+22.0)
We've been drinking the PRD Kool-Aid for a few years now. We've been drinking the Russell Wilson and Seahawks Kool-Aid since about mid-season.

Today, Wilson is the last rookie QB standing and easily outperformed Luck in their first playoff games.

The Seahawks are rated more highly than the Falcons, offensively (No. 5 vs. No. 6) defensively (No. 3 vs. No. 5) and, of course, in PRD (No. 2 to No. 5).

Atlanta was the better team early in the season and has the better record. Seattle is the better team right now.

Green Bay (+32.0) at San Francisco (+23.2)
Packers-49ers is clearly the statistical heavyweight battle of the divisional round, at least as measured by PRD (No. 1 vs. No. 4).

Interestingly, the 49ers won the Week 1 battle, 30-22, at Lambeau Field. Alex Smith was absolutely on fire that day, easily outplaying Aaron Rodgers (125.6 rating to 93.3, or +31.9 for the 49ers).

Smith, of course, was benched for Colin Kaepernick, whose passer rating is nearly six points lower than Smith's. The 49ers have also tumbled from No. 2 to No. 4 in Passer Rating Differential since Smith was sent to the bench.

Put another way: the 49ers were better off with Smith at quarterback. That downgrade may very well cost them Saturday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: New York Jets Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots returning from their bye week and preview the week eleven matchup against the New York Jets.

All Access: Jets Week, Jahlani Tavai's Journey to the NFL, Josh Uche 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, it's JETS week, and Bill Belichick breaks down the Jets since the Patriots last saw them to their big win over the Bills. In addition, follow Jahlani Tavai's path to the NFL, watch the unique opportunity Devin McCourty took part in over the bye-weekend, and we debate who is the second greatest Patriot of all time.

The Journey: Jahlani Tavai

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jahlani Tavai as his brotherly competition has led to his football career in Hawaii and now, the New England Patriots.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and he talks about his time off during the bye week. Uche also explains his role on the defense, and how they are heading into their game against the Jets.

Michael Onwenu 11/18: "We just have to do our jobs"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/18: "Getting back to what we do the best"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising