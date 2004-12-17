Poole goes on IR

Patriots.com has learned that cornerback Tyrone Poole has been placed on the Injured Reserve list and will be lost for the remainder of the season. A full press release will be available shortly.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1
Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Panthers and preview the upcoming matchup against the Browns at home in Foxborough. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Ja'Whaun Bentley.
Patriots All Access: Browns Preview
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, see the many ways the Patriots franchise is saluting service members and their families this month. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with J.C. Jackson, and Coach Belichick spotlights the Browns pass rush on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.