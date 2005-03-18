Position Breakdown: Cornerbacks

]()Gay, 22, proved to be a favorite of the coaching staff and many veterans because of his work ethic. Although he also lacks ideal size (5-11, 186), he displayed good awareness and instincts for a young player and also has a knack for the big play. He recorded his first career interception against Miami on Oct. 10, had another against Baltimore, and also had a 41-yard fumble return for a touchdown against Cleveland on Dec. 5. Gay led all Patriots cornerback with 38 total tackles this season while adding two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.

The multitude of injuries inevitably forced a number of players into action at cornerback. In addition to three late-season starts made by starting safety Eugene Wilson at cornerback, one of the most intriguing stories of the season - both locally and nationally - was the multi-dimensional play of Troy Brown. The 12th-year player had the ultimate display of a team-first mentality in 2004, adding the role of nickel cornerback to his duties at wide receiver and on punt returns. If it wasn't impressive enough that the 33-year-old Brown was able to temporarily fill a void for the secondary, he played well enough in the role to hang on to the assignment through the rest of the season.

Brown's debut on defense came in the Patriots 40-22 win over St. Louis on Nov. 7, when he collected three tackles and a pass defensed as the team's nickel back. Although he often looked very much like an offensive player playing defense, Brown gradually became more comfortable in the role, collecting 17 total tackles, five passes defensed and finishing second on the team with three interceptions. He recorded his first career interception against Buffalo on Nov. 7, and then had interceptions in back-to-back games against Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Earthwind Moreland was signed off the practice squad on Nov. 6 and saw action in nine games. He made starts against Buffalo and Kansas City, but was beaten for two long touchdowns in the Patriots 27-19 Monday Night win over the Chiefs. Moreland, who finished the season strictly as a special teams player, had 13 total tackles. Omare Lowe, who was signed and re-signed from the practice squad on two occasions for his final release in December, played in a reserve role in three games. In a final effort to fill-out the position heading into the playoffs, veteran Hank Poteat was signed as a free agent on Jan. 10 to the fill Law's roster spot. The 27-year-old Poteat, in his fourth NFL season, played in all three playoff games and will have a chance to make the roster in training camp.

Position Analysis: The Patriots will miss the elite level of play from Law, but proved they could continue to win games against most teams with the likes of Samuel, Gay, Brown and Wilson at cornerback this season. Samuel made huge strides in 2004, moving from the inside nickel position to playing on the outside without much difficulty. The game experience earned by Samuel and Gay this season should pay dividends to the group next season, which was made deeper by the addition of Duane Starks in a trade from Arizona. Starks, 30, proved early in his career with Baltimore that, when healthy, he's among the best coverage corners in the NFL. If Starks can return to that level with the Patriots he should have his sights on a starting position, leaving Poole and Samuel to compete on the opposite side. If veterans Poole and Starks maintain starting positions, Samuel would represent one of the better nickel cornerbacks across the league. Gay is also intriguing in that he can play both cornerback and safety, giving the team a number of options when he is on the field.

While the position holds fewer certainties heading into next season without Law, with veterans Poteat and Ike Charlton also in the mix for roster spots, the Patriots shouldn't be plagued by depth concerns at the position heading forward. Similar to the other cornerbacks, Starks (5-10, 174) doesn't posses great size. While they decided to acquire Starks via a trade instead of signing a free agent, the Patriots may be interested in cornerback with size on the first day of the NFL Draft. In what is considered to be a corner-heavy draft, with as many as 11 expected to go in the first two rounds, players like Michigan's Marlin Jackson, LSU's Corey Webster or Oregon State's Brandon Browner could be on the Patriots radar.