Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

]()The continued health and success of Brady meant that third-year quarterback Rohan Davey didn't see extensive action in 2004. Davey served as the No. 2 quarterback and played in a career-high four games while completing 4-of-10 passes for 54 yards. In three full pro seasons - all with the Patriots - Davey has played in seven games and attempted 19 passes.

An element of the unknown still exists with Davey. Although he appears well served by his experience in NFL Europe last summer - he was named the NFLEL Offensive Player of the Year after throwing a league-high 19 touchdowns - he still has no NFL game experience. His unsteady performance during the preseason also raised questions about the readiness of a quarterback who will turn 27 before next season. Davey performed well at times but was inevitably inconsistent. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 105.6 in the preseason opener against Philadelphia. He was less inspiring in his other two appearances, completing 10-of-24 passes for 80 yards and an interception against Cincinnati, while throwing for 104 yards and two interceptions on 13-for-25 passing against Jacksonville.

While very little stock should be placed in preseason performances, there's little else to go on in evaluating Davey. The Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on him in the 2002 draft, but he has not established himself in limited opportunities since that time, making it difficult to predict the team's direction regarding his status. Davey will make $455,000 in base salary in 2005 in the final year of his original rookie contract.

Veteran Jim Miller served as the third quarterback in all 16 games for the Patriots this season. Miller, 34, was signed as an unrestricted free agent in July with a pre-existing shoulder injury but stuck with the team out of training camp and returned to health during the season. An 11-year pro who has started 27 career games, Miller served as a veteran voice for Brady and Davey. Miller, an unrestricted free agent, has said he would like to return to the Patriots next season.

The Patriots also added another quarterback to the mix by signing 27-year-old free agent Chris Redman to a future contract on Jan. 7. Redman was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens who played four seasons (2000-03) in Baltimore before spending the 2004 season out of football. He opened the 2002 season as the starter in Baltimore, going 3-3 at the helm of the Ravens while completing 53.3 percent of his passes for 1,034 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions before a season-ending injury.

Position Analysis: The biggest question facing Brady at this point in his career is how he will be impacted by the loss of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Brady has had the benefit of continuity in his pro career, spending each of his five pro seasons under Weis and head coach Bill Belichick. Behind Brady, though, there are quarterback questions facing the Patriots. Is the team convinced that Davey is a legitimate backup despite his limited NFL experience? Does Redman - once on a fast track to becoming an NFL starter - still have a future in the league? Is there a place on the roster for Miller or another experienced veteran? Fortunately for the Patriots, the above questions have minimal impact as long as Brady is on the field.