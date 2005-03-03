Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Feb 07 - 02:00 PM | Thu Feb 09 - 11:55 AM

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Patriots Mailbag: An Early Look at the Pats First-Round Options in the Draft and a Free Agency Wish List

Six Takeaways as the Patriots Coaching Staff Leads West Team to a Victory in the Shrine Bowl

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

Robert Kraft open to one-day contract for Brady

Patriots, NFL react to legendary quarterback Tom Brady's retirement announcement

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Jonathan Jones in for busy offseason between free agency, fixing a dam and learning to fly

Congratulations Tom!

Eight Takeaways After Spending a Week at the Shrine Bowl With the Patriots

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Position Breakdown: Quarterbacks

Behind Pro Bowler Tom Brady, the Patriots may have some questions to consider at the quarterback position entering 2005.

Mar 03, 2005 at 07:45 AM

Foxborough, Mass. - An analysis of the quarterback position and the New England Patriots doesn't go far beyond Tom Brady. In Brady, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and the winningest active quarterback in the National Football League, the Patriots have their past, present and future at the position.

Brady further cemented his status in New England lore this season by helping lead the Patriots to their third Super Bowl win in the last four seasons. Although he doesn't compare statistically to the gaudy numbers posted in recent seasons by Peyton Manning or Daunte Culpepper, it seems Brady - who will be just 28 next season - has accomplished nearly everything else in his four seasons as a starter for the Patriots.

[

brady_call_ap.jpg

]()Brady owns the best record of any active quarterback with at least 16 starts, compiling a 48-14 regular season record for a .774 winning percentage. The mark also gives him the best winning percentage of any quarterback during the Super Bowl era among players with at least 40 career starts, eclipsing the records of Roger Staubach (85-29), Joe Montana (117-47) and Donovan McNabb (56-23). Throw in his career 7-0 record in overtime and the Patriots pristine 9-0 postseason mark with Brady at the helm, and his place in team history begins to take shape.

Brady was consistent and efficient in 2004, earning his second Pro Bowl invitation by putting up numbers strikingly similar to those he posted in 2002. He completed 60.8 percent (288-of-474) of passes this season for 3,692 yards, tying his career-high with 28 touchdowns while throwing 14 interceptions for a career-best 92.6 quarterback rating. In 2002, he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,764 yards, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for an 85.7 passer rating. Brady finished the regular season ranked ninth in the NFL in passer rating, 10th in passing yards, sixth in touchdowns, and 10th in yards per attempt (7.79).

Staying in line with his reputation for clutch performances and playing his best in big games, Brady was once again a steady performer in the playoffs. He led all NFL quarterbacks with a 109.4 postseason quarterback rating, completing 55-of-81 passes for 587 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In addition to his durability - he started all 16 games in 2004 for the third consecutive season - Brady is well known for his exemplary preparation and also continues to improve in the areas that are already considered to be his strength: intangibles. While hey may not posses the most arm strength or best accuracy among NFL quarterbacks, Brady has outstanding pocket awareness, is poised on the field and is the undeniable leader of his team. Still, the single most impressive aspect of Brady's performance in 2004 may be that although the offense changed with the addition of Corey Dillon and he was asked to improve different aspects of his game, his performance remained at a high level.

Brady, who has two years remaining on a five-year, $30.5 million deal he signed in 2002, is reported to be near a long-term contract extension. Under his current contract, Brady is scheduled to make $5.5 million and $6.0 million in base salary the next two seasons while counting $14 million against the cap in 2005.

[

davey_ds.jpg

]()The continued health and success of Brady meant that third-year quarterback Rohan Davey didn't see extensive action in 2004. Davey served as the No. 2 quarterback and played in a career-high four games while completing 4-of-10 passes for 54 yards. In three full pro seasons - all with the Patriots - Davey has played in seven games and attempted 19 passes.

An element of the unknown still exists with Davey. Although he appears well served by his experience in NFL Europe last summer - he was named the NFLEL Offensive Player of the Year after throwing a league-high 19 touchdowns - he still has no NFL game experience. His unsteady performance during the preseason also raised questions about the readiness of a quarterback who will turn 27 before next season. Davey performed well at times but was inevitably inconsistent. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 105.6 in the preseason opener against Philadelphia. He was less inspiring in his other two appearances, completing 10-of-24 passes for 80 yards and an interception against Cincinnati, while throwing for 104 yards and two interceptions on 13-for-25 passing against Jacksonville.

While very little stock should be placed in preseason performances, there's little else to go on in evaluating Davey. The Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on him in the 2002 draft, but he has not established himself in limited opportunities since that time, making it difficult to predict the team's direction regarding his status. Davey will make $455,000 in base salary in 2005 in the final year of his original rookie contract.

Veteran Jim Miller served as the third quarterback in all 16 games for the Patriots this season. Miller, 34, was signed as an unrestricted free agent in July with a pre-existing shoulder injury but stuck with the team out of training camp and returned to health during the season. An 11-year pro who has started 27 career games, Miller served as a veteran voice for Brady and Davey. Miller, an unrestricted free agent, has said he would like to return to the Patriots next season.

The Patriots also added another quarterback to the mix by signing 27-year-old free agent Chris Redman to a future contract on Jan. 7. Redman was a third-round draft pick of the Ravens who played four seasons (2000-03) in Baltimore before spending the 2004 season out of football. He opened the 2002 season as the starter in Baltimore, going 3-3 at the helm of the Ravens while completing 53.3 percent of his passes for 1,034 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions before a season-ending injury.

Position Analysis: The biggest question facing Brady at this point in his career is how he will be impacted by the loss of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis. Brady has had the benefit of continuity in his pro career, spending each of his five pro seasons under Weis and head coach Bill Belichick. Behind Brady, though, there are quarterback questions facing the Patriots. Is the team convinced that Davey is a legitimate backup despite his limited NFL experience? Does Redman - once on a fast track to becoming an NFL starter - still have a future in the league? Is there a place on the roster for Miller or another experienced veteran? Fortunately for the Patriots, the above questions have minimal impact as long as Brady is on the field.

Past Position Breakdowns:Feb. 18: Running Backs
Feb. 22: Tight Ends
Feb. 23: Wide Receivers
Feb. 28: Offensive Line

Frank Tadych is a reporter for Patriots.com and contributing writer for Patriots Football Weekly. He can be reached at *FrankT@patriots.com.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Matthew Judon looks back on the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Cody Davis brings 'Cody's Gamers' full circle with hospital visit

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl Games Practice

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic'd up during practices for the Pro Bowl games.

Patriots WR coach Troy Brown discusses coaching West team to Shrine Bowl victory

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown discusses coaching the West team to a Shrine Bowl victory in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Troy Brown on Tom Brady's Retirement

Troy Brown reflects on the news of Tom Brady retiring, and looks back at his storied football career.

Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Robert Kraft reflects on Tom Brady announcing his retirement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt walks us through the skills competitions at 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Mic'd Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl Practices

Watch as Patriots coaches Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino were mic'd up at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising