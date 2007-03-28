Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 28 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 7 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the Jets win and beyond 

NFL Notes: Jones looks like the better option

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Jets

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Positional profile: Brady's blockers

Mar 28, 2007 at 07:45 AM

Anyone who's seen them together can tell they're comfortable with each other.

In public, you rarely see one without the other.

And it seems they're in it for the long haul.

You might even say that things have never been better for Tom Brady.

Yep, New England's franchise QB should feel very good about his current relationship with...his offensive line (who did you think I was talking about?).

At a position that operates best under consistent, familiar conditions, the Patriots are very fortunate. The nucleus of New England's o-line, including reserves from last year's 53-man roster, is under contract through the 2009 season.

Some might argue that there are no stars up front, save Matt Light. And even he only made the Pro Bowl for the first time this year, and as an alternate, at that.

But the most productive offensive linemen are often the least heralded. The ones who don't allow many quarterback sacks, for example. The ones who can run-block with authority when called upon. The ones who can step in and replace a starter and not miss an assignment. The ones who aren't flagged for penalties every other down.

The ones…well, the ones like New England has.

Center Dan Koppen anchors the line, with former collegiate wrestler Stephen Neal and first-round pick Logan Mankins flanking him at guard. Light protects Brady's blind side on the left, while, at right tackle, Nick Kaczur often shares time with Ryan O'Callaghan, a rookie last season.

Versatile backups include guard/center Russ Hochstein, tackle Wesley Britt, guard/center Gene Mruczkowski, and guard Billy Yates. The team is also carrying first-year players Sean Bubin, a tackle, and center Brian Barthelmes, who spent most of last season on the practice squad.

Given their depth of talent and contractual security at the position, it shouldn't be surprising that the Patriots haven't acquired any offensive linemen since free agency began nearly a month ago.

Which isn't to say they won't do so before the signing period ends. At this point, however, they're more likely to grab a rookie or two in next month's NFL Draft.

Until then, the o-line continues taking part in offseason strength and conditioning workouts with the rest of the team. Koppen, entering his fifth NFL season, couldn't be happier to be back at Gillette, especially after the team's disappointing loss in the AFC Championship Game.

"Feels good, just really excited," he said this week. "It's one of those things where you don't want your season to end the way it did. It's only something that time can heal. Getting back and seeing the guys come back and starting to build for the '07 season, it's exciting. When everybody gets back everything picks up a notch, so, it's always a fun time of year."

Light echoed his line mate's sentiments recently. Not only is he happy to be working out again, he's also grateful to be healthy.

"In my six years here, I've only had a couple season where I've been able to walk into this early part and really feel good," Light told the Boston Herald earlier this week. "I think with every guy, that's your goal. You want to end the season healthy and not have to have surgery, get a little more time to relax, and then come back and hit it hard."

Health is a blessing for which Koppen is also thankful.

"I laid on my couch. It was great," he confessed when asked how he spent this winter. "Last year, coming back from the (shoulder) injury and rehabbing the whole year, it was kind of non-stop. So, when the season ended this year I just shut everything down and just tried to relax, and get away from people…recharge my battery."

What do they think about the additions the Patriots have made through free agency?

"I think everybody's pretty excited about the fact that we got some veteran guys that can come in and make a big impact right away," offered Light.

Koppen concurs.

"Scott (Pioli) and Bill (Belichick) have always done a good job of putting us in position…to win football games," he added. "This offseason, you've got to be a little bit more excited…some of the names they brought in, like Wes (Welker) and Adalius (Thomas)…Donté (Stallworth) and Kelley (Washington). They brought in some really spectacular football players and it's going to be fun to watch them develop in our system, and watch them make plays out on the football field."

The offensive line's optimism also extends to rehabbing running back Laurence Maroney, the Patriots expected starter who's nursing a shoulder injury for which he recently underwent surgery.

"He's the kind of guy that makes those 5-, 6-yard gains end up being 20 or 25," Light noted. "He's a young guy…I think he's going to do some great things for us."

Asked if he'd seen Maroney of late, Koppen acknowledged he had.

"Laurence…I saw him around a few weeks ago. He looked in good spirits."

Just like his offensive line.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick Mic'd Up During Win Over Jets

Listen to the best of Coach Belichick as he was mic'd up during the Patriots 54-13 win over the New York Jets.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Steve Burton sits down with Damien Harris to talk about growing up with Jarrett Stidham, going to school with Mac Jones and Halloween.

Jalen Mills on Justin Herbert 10/28: "He is having a phenomenal year right now"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Isaiah Wynn on Chargers Defensive Front 10/28: "We need to be locked in and communicate"

Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Brian Hoyer on Mac Jones 10/28: "He is always constantly trying to learn and trying to get better"

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Robert Kraft Surprises Family with Super Bowl Tickets

Over the weekend, Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization gave super bowl tickets to a family who lost their loving father and husband unexpectedly.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising