Powers misses practice for Colts; Bethea, Clark limited

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts cornerback Jerraud Powers sat out Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, the only Colts player to miss the entire workout.
Coach Jim Caldwell has not said which foot Powers injured. Powers, a rookie, played Saturday night against Baltimore after missing Indy's last three regular-season games because of a hamstring injury. He started 12 of the Colts' first 13 games this season.
Two other Colts, Pro Bowl tight end Dallas Clark and starting safety Antoine Bethea, were limited in workouts. Bethea bruised his back after landing hard while making an interception against the Ravens. Clark was listed on the practice report with an illness.
None of the other 15 players on Indy's injury list missed time.