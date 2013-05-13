Pressure's on for Year 2 jumpers

Hightower also missed time to a hamstring injury that may have affected his production and ability to be used in the crazily versatile ways he was a year earlier as a force all over the field for Nick Saban's Alabama machine. Still, in his 14 games played Hightower did enough to rank fourth on the team with 75 tackles, while adding four sacks, three pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.

Clearly the Patriots biggest need as a team this offseason - especially on defense - was playmakers. But that doesn't mean those playmakers necessarily have to come from outside the organization. If Jones and Hightower improve on their rookie seasons and make that all-so-important Year 2 Jump, it would dramatically alter the look of their unit and the New England team as a whole.

Don't buy it? Just ask the Houston Texans. As a rookie in 2011, J.J. Watt had 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four pass defenses and two fumble recoveries. A year later he was the most dominant defender in the game, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors with 81 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 pass defenses, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Talk about a Year 2 Jump!

Or look a little down I-95 with the Giants and another disruptive edge presence in Jason Pierre-Paul. JPP was a bit player as a rookie three years ago with 4.5 sacks. In 2011 he became a DPOY candidate himself with 16.5 sacks.

It's by no means out of the realm of possibility for a pair of first-round picks to jump from intriguing rookies to impact playmakers in the course of a year. It actually happens on an annual basis in the NFL.

The only downside is that more often than not, if high draft picks are not blossoming into stars in their second seasons then they may not end up becoming impact playmakers at all.

That's the pressure that Jones and Hightower face this summer and fall. No longer is winning a starting job, making a few plays and being complementary pieces enough. Jones and Hightower should be developing into the playmaking core of the Patriots defensive front.

The honeymoon is over for Belichick's pair of former first-round picks, guys who Mr. Value actually traded up to get. Potential is now a thing of the past. Now it's all about production. It's all about the Year 2 Jump.

New England's 2013 success on defense, and to some degree as a team, is riding on it.