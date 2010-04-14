Prior to the draft, Belichick shoots the breeze

]()"Having four picks in the first two rounds certainly gives us the flexibility to move from where we at if we feel that's the right thing to do," said Belichick, "or I'm sure if we pick four players that they will be four good quality guys. So we'll see how all that turns out. In the end, we'll just try to do our homework and be prepared for whatever the opportunities are."

Mostly, Belichick revealed, those other clubs who've phoned are interesting in learning if the Patriots would be willing to part with any of their second-round picks. So, at this point, it doesn't appear that any team has expressed interested in moving up (or down) to New England's first-round spot at 22.

"I'm not saying that anything will or won't happen," Belichick told a modest gathering of reporters and photographers inside Gillette Stadium's media work room.

"I think that's pretty common at this point in the process, a week or so before the draft, where you start to talk to teams and try to get a feel for whether they would or wouldn't be interested in moving a particular pick. It expedites the process a little bit when you get to draft day.

"It's not so much a specific trade of 'I'll give you this, you give me that,' Belichick explained. "It's more of 'Would you be interested in moving this pick, moving up, or moving down in the first round?' or whatever it happens to be. It's more in that nature."