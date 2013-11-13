 Skip to main content
Quick Hits with Chris Jones, Dane Fletcher and Josh Boyce

We recently talked with DL Chris Jones, LB Dane Fletcher and WR Josh Boyce to get their answers to several "Quick Hit" topics. Here are their responses.

Nov 13, 2013 at 12:52 AM
New England Patriots

 

125-chris-jones-headshot.jpg

CHRIS JONES

125-dane-fletcher-headshot.jpg

DANE FLETCHER

125-josh-boyce-headshot.jpg

JOSH BOYCE

Pregame Ritual I listen to music. A little bit of R&B, something different. The night before I always take an ice bath. Nope. I just go.

Superstitions No, nothing that I do ritually. I always have to listen to "If I Ever Leave This World Alive" by Flogging Molly. I have to wear my towel on the left.

Favorite Meal Prime Rib A burger with cheddar cheese and waffle fries from Burger Bob's Some kind of pasta

Food Your Never Want to Taste Again Brussel sprouts Cantaloupe Spinach

Favorite Superhero The Incredible Hulk The Ninja Turles - Michelangelo Superman

Fictional Characters You'd Like to Meet Charles Xavier (Professor X) Jasmine from "Aladdin" Scrooge McDuck

Title of a TV Show About Your Life "The Jones Trying to Keep Up." "The Unexpected." "J.B.'s Life."

TV Show You'd Like to Guest Star On "House." "Saved By the Bell." "Revolution."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

