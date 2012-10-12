Quick Kicks: Fri 10/12 practice & locker room notes

Tight end Aaron Hernandez (right ankle) turned down interview requests again today before practice. When asked if he might talk after the game this Sunday, he responded, "We'll see." He was not on the field for the start of today's workout, yet head coach Bill Belichick indicated that Hernandez, who hasn't been on the game field since the first quarter of the Arizona game in Week 2 but has practiced since last week, could be a game-time decision in Seattle.

Meanwhile, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) was able to suit up again. He tried to practice last Wednesday, but was limited and hadn't been active since.

Two other players were not on the field today: safety Steve Gregory (hip) and linebacker Tracy White (left foot).

Cornerback/co-captain Devin McCourty discussed the challenge he faces this week in Seattle's receivers. "That's one challenge with Sidney Rice, he has good height, good size to go up and get the ball. Golden Tate doesn't have that size, but he does a great job of going up and getting the ball. He's really made some plays down the field. We'll just have to try to compete with them on plays down the field."

This is McCourty's first experience in Seattle, a notoriously loud venue, despite its open-air stadium. He cited New York and Baltimore as other difficult places to play because of the crowd noise. "When we go on the road, we always know crowds area always amped up when we come into town. I've heard Seattle is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. It should be something that excites us to go out and play in a challenging environment and produce."

The Patriots depart late Friday for the west coast, a departure from their normal day-before-game routine, in order to get used to the three-hour time zone difference in Seattle.

Normally, the full injury report with game status updates comes during the 4 o'clock hour. That may be delayed this week because the team will be en route to the Pacific Northwest. Check back here later, however, for that information when it becomes available.

