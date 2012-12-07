Quick Kicks: Fri 12/7 practice & locker room notes

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm) is the only Patriot who remains on the shelf, as o-lineman Nick McDonald (shoulder) returned to action on a "limited" basis, according to the team's official injury report.
Aside from McDonald returning, there were no other changes to New England's injury report from yesterday's listings.
In the locker room interview period after practice, very few players stuck around to chat with the media. Special teams captain Matthew Slater and defensive end Rob Ninkovich were among them. You can hear their discussions now on patriots.com.
Rookie Chandler Jones (right ankle) declined to speak today, but indicated he would on Saturday after practice – a suggestion perhaps that he'll return to game action Monday night after missing the past two games.