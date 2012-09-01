Quick Kicks: Patriots practice squad taking shape (includes updates)

The Patriots have already begun adding names, reportedly. RB Eric Kettani and TE Alex Silvestro were the first to be re-signed after being cut yesterday. That's according to our friends and colleagues Mike Reiss and Chris Price. Meanwhile, The Baltimore Sun says LB Jeff Tarpinian is the third so far to re-join the Patriots.

In a 53-man roster update, buddy Greg Bedard of The Boston Globe just noted that former Saints center (and BC Eagle) Matt Tennant will be added to New England's active roster. The team went into today with just 52 players active.

My first thought on Tennant is that this is not good news for anyone's hopes of Brian Waters returning to the Patriots. As I see it, Dan Connolly would remain at Waters' right guard slot, Ryan Wendell takes over as permanent center, with Tennant backing him up there. Of course, the roster is nowhere near being set, so, there could still be more moving parts, including a return by Waters at the 11th hour.

That said, we're still awaiting as many as five more additions to the practice squad today. Stay tuned. Updates will be posted right here as they come in.

UPDATE… 3:30 pm

According to ESPN Boston, the Patriots and second-year DB Ross Ventrone have reached an injury settlement which serves two purposes. First, it releases Ventrone from New England's IR list. Second, because it happened within five days of his being placed on IR, Ventrone is now eligible to return to the Patriots this season, but this can only happen six weeks after the end of his settlement. That date was not specified in the report.

UPDATE… 3:47 pm

WR help is coming to the Patriots, per Adam Schefter. The Rams traded Greg Salas to New England today. OC Josh McDaniels is familiar with the Hawaii product, from his time in St. Louis. The Patriots reportedly surrendered a 2015 late-round pick for Salas.

UPDATE… 5:25 PM

Stunners keep coming. The Pats, per Schefter again, have parted ways with veteran LB Bobby Carpenter. A move was needed on the 53-man roster to accommodate both Tennant and Salas.

Meantime, our buddy Bedard adds that the practice squad is getting a receiver: Kent State product Sam Kirkland (6-0, 190), previously with the Washington Redskins. That leaves just four open spots on the p-squad as of this hour.

UPDATE… 6:12 PM