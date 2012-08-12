Quick Kicks: Sunday practice notes

While a total of 19 players did not suit up for this session (including tight end Rob Gronkowski), the big news of the day was who did: guard Logan Mankins. Appearing in uniform meant Mankins was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. It was also noteworthy that linebacker Brandon Spikes, who'd missed several recent practices and the preseason opener versus New Orleans, returned to action. New England's middle linebacker ranks had been thinned of late without him and the loss of Dane Fletcher to a serious knee injury Thursday night.