Quick Kicks: Thu 12/20 practice & locker room notes

QB Tom Brady (right shoulder), who missed yesterday's session, was back today and taken off the injury report.
LB Mike Rivera (left ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row. He was injured during the 49ers game.
Eighteen other Patriots are listed as limited in their practice activity this week because of various injuries.
A notable change from last week was LB/co-captain Jerod Mayo (elbow), who had been a full participant. He's now limited.
Rookie cornerback Alfonzo Dennard now has a knee injury to go along with his nagging hamstring, while rookie linebacker Dont'a Hightower is nursing a shoulder injury as well as a hamstring.
CB Kyle Arrington (knee) and DL Ron Brace (elbow) are no longer on the report.