Quick Kicks: Thu. 12-8 Practice/Locker Room Notebook

Erik Scalavino offers his Thursday locker room notes as the Patriots prepare to play the Washington Redskins

Dec 08, 2011 at 05:20 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

… Temps dropped, but sunshine returned to New England on Thursday, so the Patriots went back outdoors for their second practice of Redskins Week. Players were in shells, helmets, and sweats out on the double practice fields where training camp is held.

… The most noteworthy item from today's workout was the return of linebacker Brandon Spikes (right knee), who hasn't taken part in a padded practice in several weeks.

… On the other hand, right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back/right foot) remains out, along with rookie RB Stevan Ridley, who appears to have been excused from the past two workouts for personal reasons.

… WR Wes Welker was spotted last night at a charity event and again today in the locker room with a light cast on his right wrist. His name was on the injury report Wednesday, though listed as a knee injury. Welker normally speaks with reporters on Fridays, so, we'll try to catch up with him tomorrow for an explanation.

… New England's inability to put together a complete, 60-minute performance on both sides of the ball has been the theme of this season. So, what's been preventing them from doing so? "Inconsistency," Vince Wilfork stated today. "I mean, we can go all game with some good plays and 50 minutes of solid football, but one or two plays breakdown … you just have to eliminate those big plays. It's little things. We'll continue to harp on it, try to fix it, and move on, because right now, we can't cry over spilled milk. We have to be able to play better, prepare better, and our attention level and focus have to rise, especially in situational football. You have to take it upon yourself to do your job. At times we do and at times we don't. And the times we don't it costs us big. Just eliminate stupid stuff and big plays, we'll be all right. I promise you, we'll get better at it."

… A full injury status update, for both the Patriots and Redskins, will be posted around 4 p.m. here in this blog entry.

UPDATE … 3:45 P.M.

… Vollmer and Ridley did not practice at all, Welker is still listed as just having a knee problem (no wrist issue) and Spikes was LIMITED in his return, along with 12 other Patriots, same as Wednesday: CB Kyle Arrington (foot), safety Patrick Chung (right foot), C Dan Connolly (groin), WR/DB/returner Julian Edelman (back), LB Dane Fletcher (right thumb), S James Ihedigbo (shoulder), cornerback Devin McCourty (right shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (shoulder), rookie RB Shane Vereen (hamstring), Welker (as noted), center Ryan Wendell (calf), and RB Danny Woodhead (abdomen).

… Down in D.C., starting safety LaRon Landry (groin) did not practice for the second straight day. There were no significant changes to the Redskins' injury report. Starting corner DeAngelo Hall (back) and starting linebacker London Fletcher (ankle) remain LIMITED in their participation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

