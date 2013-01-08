Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 03 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Quick Kicks: Tue 1/8 practice & locker room notes

Jan 08, 2013 at 05:47 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20130108-practice-notes.jpg

Just one player, rookie defensive end Justin Francis, was not in attendance. It's unclear why he was absent, and we might not know until tomorrow. Injury reports aren't scheduled to be released until Wednesday. It's possible he did something in last week's practice, but since there were no injury reports last week, either (due to the playoff bye week), his absence is unexplained.

With one open spot on the practice squad, the Patriots added WR Andre Holmes today. The 24-year-old originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Minnesota last season. Most recently, the 6-foot-4, 223-pounder was with Dallas, where he played seven games this season, registering two receptions for 11 yards. Presumably, he will be asked to play the role of Houston's Andre Johnson in scout team work this week in practice, as they have similar builds.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee/ankle) was seen, as has become his custom this season, riding an exercise bike when the team finished its initial stretching period.

After practice, he was asked about his health status. "I feel great. I've been feeling great. But it's post-season, long year, nobody's healthy, nobody's 100 percent. I just have to deal with it and try to get better every day."

Spikes added that he's expecting that the Houston Texans will come to Foxborough with a chip on their shoulder after the 42-14 drubbing they received last month. "I hope so… we're going to be ready no matter what. Oh, man, post-season… that's what it's all about. You either go hard or go home, it's that simple. Definitely looking forward to this."

Tight end Aaron Hernandez (right ankle) had to get some sort of treatment on his bad wheel. He retreated to the sideline after stretching, removed his right cleat, and had the training staff attend to him. At that point, coincidentally, the media viewing portion of practice came to an abrupt end.

Fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was inactive for the previous Houston game because of a broken left forearm, isn't putting too much stock in the Patriots' blowout win in December. "The game a month ago doesn't mean anything. It's the playoffs now. It's the biggest game of the season for us," he insisted. "We have to prepare as hard as we can and execute to the best of our abilities, because they're going to be bringing it. It's going to be a hard-fought battle."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Panthers

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Dover - Sherborn's Steve Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his family sit down to discuss the journey to the NFL and his life on and off the football field.

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-24 victory over the LA Chargers in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

 Mike Pellegrino on Myles Bryant 11/2: "The guy is a football player"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Cam Achord on Judon 11/2: "He is fun to coach"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 27-24 win over the LA Chargers. Watch Coach Belichick's speech to the players, find out who got game balls and Matthew Slater's huddle break down.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising