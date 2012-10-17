Quick Kicks: Wed 10/17 practice & locker room notes

Nearly every player, including those who hadn't practiced recently, was on the field today, save two: LB Tracy White (left foot) and rookie running back Brandon Bolden (left knee). The latter had been dealing with a knee injury that limited him in practice the past couple weeks, but he appeared to aggravate the problem in the second half against Seattle.

DL Myron Pryor, who's been on PUP, made an appearance on the practice field. It's unclear, though, if that means he's going to begin practicing again when the team goes back in pads. PUP players can begin practicing after Week 6, which is where we are now.

In the locker room just before practice, WR Brandon Lloyd, who appeared to injure his left shoulder making a diving catch in the fourth quarter at Seattle, declared himself "fine." He did return to the Seahawks game a couple of plays later, and drew a large media crowd today – usually a sign that a player is not dealing with any serious ailment.

In Seattle, tight end Aaron Hernandez saw his first game action since Week 2. He has not spoken since his return, but today, fellow TE Rob Gronkowski did. "He's a great player — he's very versatile and he brings a lot. It's great to have him back," said Gronk. "As you can see [from his touchdown in Seattle], he makes plays all the time. I love being out there on the field with him. It definitely helps out."

No black jerseys to honor practice players of last week. Those are only given after victories.

QB Tom Brady revealed that he didn't stay awake to watch the second Presidential debate last night. He was in bed by 7 o'clock, he said, "trying to get bright-eyed and bushy-tailed" for Jets Week. However, he pointed out that he did feel the magnitude 4.6 earthquake that shook Southern Maine late yesterday.

The full injury report will be updated here on the blog during the 4 o'clock hour.

UPDATE…

As of 4:38 pm, the Jets are holding up the process. They still haven't submitted their injury report.

UPDATE…

Lloyd was not on the injury report, but 14 other Patriots were. White and Bolden did not take part at all in the walkthrough; 11 others were limited: S Patrick Chung (shoulder, injured at Seattle), WR Julian Edelman (left hand), S Steve Gregory (hip), tight ends Rob Gronkowski (hip) and Aaron Hernandez (right ankle), rookie LB Dont'a Hightower (left hamstring), left guard Logan Mankins (calf/hip), OL Nick McDonald (right shoulder), CB Sterling Moore (knee), RT Sebastian Vollmer (back), and WR Wes Welker (ankle). did not practice at all this week and have been ruled OUT for Sunday's game with Denver.

Defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee) took part in full.

Down in Florham Park, NJ, the list was even longer. The Jets listed 17 players, seven of whom did not practice at all: starting C Nick Mangold (ankle), starting nose tackle Sione Po'uha (lower back), S Eric Smith (knee), RBs Joe McKnight (ankle) and Bilal Powell (shoulder), DL Kenrick Ellis (knee), and WR Clyde Gates (shoulder).