Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 27 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 29 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Quick Kicks: Wed 10/17 practice & locker room notes

The Patriots held a very rare mid-week walkthrough today, presumably because the team is so banged up and still a bit jet-lagged from the Seattle trip. That means they’ll have just two legitimate practices this week to prepare for the New York Jets.

Oct 17, 2012 at 06:22 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-20121017-practice-notes.jpg

Nearly every player, including those who hadn't practiced recently, was on the field today, save two: LB Tracy White (left foot) and rookie running back Brandon Bolden (left knee). The latter had been dealing with a knee injury that limited him in practice the past couple weeks, but he appeared to aggravate the problem in the second half against Seattle.

DL Myron Pryor, who's been on PUP, made an appearance on the practice field. It's unclear, though, if that means he's going to begin practicing again when the team goes back in pads. PUP players can begin practicing after Week 6, which is where we are now.

In the locker room just before practice, WR Brandon Lloyd, who appeared to injure his left shoulder making a diving catch in the fourth quarter at Seattle, declared himself "fine." He did return to the Seahawks game a couple of plays later, and drew a large media crowd today – usually a sign that a player is not dealing with any serious ailment.

In Seattle, tight end Aaron Hernandez saw his first game action since Week 2. He has not spoken since his return, but today, fellow TE Rob Gronkowski did. "He's a great player — he's very versatile and he brings a lot. It's great to have him back," said Gronk. "As you can see [from his touchdown in Seattle], he makes plays all the time. I love being out there on the field with him. It definitely helps out."

No black jerseys to honor practice players of last week. Those are only given after victories.

QB Tom Brady revealed that he didn't stay awake to watch the second Presidential debate last night. He was in bed by 7 o'clock, he said, "trying to get bright-eyed and bushy-tailed" for Jets Week. However, he pointed out that he did feel the magnitude 4.6 earthquake that shook Southern Maine late yesterday.

The full injury report will be updated here on the blog during the 4 o'clock hour.

UPDATE…

As of 4:38 pm, the Jets are holding up the process. They still haven't submitted their injury report.

UPDATE…

Lloyd was not on the injury report, but 14 other Patriots were. White and Bolden did not take part at all in the walkthrough; 11 others were limited: S Patrick Chung (shoulder, injured at Seattle), WR Julian Edelman (left hand), S Steve Gregory (hip), tight ends Rob Gronkowski (hip) and Aaron Hernandez (right ankle), rookie LB Dont'a Hightower (left hamstring), left guard Logan Mankins (calf/hip), OL Nick McDonald (right shoulder), CB Sterling Moore (knee), RT Sebastian Vollmer (back), and WR Wes Welker (ankle). did not practice at all this week and have been ruled OUT for Sunday's game with Denver.

Defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee) took part in full.

Down in Florham Park, NJ, the list was even longer. The Jets listed 17 players, seven of whom did not practice at all: starting C Nick Mangold (ankle), starting nose tackle Sione Po'uha (lower back), S Eric Smith (knee), RBs Joe McKnight (ankle) and Bilal Powell (shoulder), DL Kenrick Ellis (knee), and WR Clyde Gates (shoulder).

Four other starters were limited: WR Stephen Hill (hamstring), TE Dustin Keller (hamstring), and LBs Bart Scott (toe) and Bryan Thomas (hamstring). The final half-dozen Jets, all of them starters as well, were full participants: QB Mark Sanchez (lower back), WR Jeremy Kerley (finger), o-linemen Brandon Moore (hip) and Matt Slauson (knee), LB Calvin Pace (shoulder), and S LaRon Landry (heel).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Should the Patriots Stay the Course With New-Look Offense?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Bubble breakdown: Tough decisions loom for Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Players Progress Towards Week 1

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jalen Mills, David Andrews, and Lawrence Guy address the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/26: "We didn't have a real good night in any phase of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/26: "We're all gonna come together and be strong"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/26: "We have a good group of young individuals that want to learn from us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

David Andrews 8/26: "You have to flush it and move on"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising