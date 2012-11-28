Quick Kicks: Wed 11/28 practice & locker room notes

Missing from action were five starters: left guard Logan Mankins (left ankle, calf), right guard Dan Connolly (back), right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back/knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm) and rookie defensive end Chandler Jones (right ankle). Rookie offensive lineman Markus Zusevics was also missing from the beginning of practice. He was called up from the non-football injury list to the active roster on Thanksgiving, but was inactive for the game.

A good sign for wide receiver/kick returner Julian Edelman (concussion), however, as he was in full pads. He was last seen being escorted off the field at MetLife Stadium after taking a devastating blow from Jets safety LaRon Landry.

Fullback James Develin was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. New England was down a man there with the four-game suspension to defensive end Jermaine Cunningham.

It appears wide receiver Jeremy Ebert, a 2012 7-th round draft choice of the Patriots, has taken Develin's spot on the p-squad. He was cut at the end of the summer, spent some time with Philadelphia's practice squad, but has since been out of work. He was wearing jersey number 17 at practice.

Three players earned the coveted black jerseys as practice players of Jets Week: the aforementioned Develin, guard Mitch Petrus, and practice squad DL Marcus Forston.

The locker room is being open for player interviews around 3:30 this afternoon. The injury report should be released during the 4 o'clock hour. We'll update both later on the blog.

UPDATE… 4:58 PM

The Patriots listed 19 players on the injury report today. All six of the players mentioned above as missing did not take part at all. Zusevics had an illness.

Twelve others were limited, including Matthew Slater, who is new to the list with a concussion. The rest are: DL Ron Brace (elbow), S Patrick Chung (hamstring/shoulder), Edelman, tight end Aaron Hernandez (right ankle), rookie LB Dont'a Hightower (left hamstring), WR Brandon Lloyd (knee), defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee), OL Nick McDonald (right shoulder), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), wide receiver Wes Welker (ankle), and linebacker Tracy White (left foot).

Linebacker/co-captain Jerod Mayo (elbow) took part in full.

S Steve Gregory (hip) and DE Trevor Scott (hamstring) have been removed from the report.