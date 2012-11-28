Official website of the New England Patriots

Quick Kicks: Wed 11/28 practice & locker room notes

Nov 27, 2012 at 11:35 PM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Missing from action were five starters: left guard Logan Mankins (left ankle, calf), right guard Dan Connolly (back), right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back/knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm) and rookie defensive end Chandler Jones (right ankle). Rookie offensive lineman Markus Zusevics was also missing from the beginning of practice. He was called up from the non-football injury list to the active roster on Thanksgiving, but was inactive for the game.

A good sign for wide receiver/kick returner Julian Edelman (concussion), however, as he was in full pads. He was last seen being escorted off the field at MetLife Stadium after taking a devastating blow from Jets safety LaRon Landry.

Fullback James Develin was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. New England was down a man there with the four-game suspension to defensive end Jermaine Cunningham.

It appears wide receiver Jeremy Ebert, a 2012 7-th round draft choice of the Patriots, has taken Develin's spot on the p-squad. He was cut at the end of the summer, spent some time with Philadelphia's practice squad, but has since been out of work. He was wearing jersey number 17 at practice.

Three players earned the coveted black jerseys as practice players of Jets Week: the aforementioned Develin, guard Mitch Petrus, and practice squad DL Marcus Forston.

The locker room is being open for player interviews around 3:30 this afternoon. The injury report should be released during the 4 o'clock hour. We'll update both later on the blog.

UPDATE… 4:58 PM

The Patriots listed 19 players on the injury report today. All six of the players mentioned above as missing did not take part at all. Zusevics had an illness.

Twelve others were limited, including Matthew Slater, who is new to the list with a concussion. The rest are: DL Ron Brace (elbow), S Patrick Chung (hamstring/shoulder), Edelman, tight end Aaron Hernandez (right ankle),  rookie LB Dont'a Hightower (left hamstring), WR Brandon Lloyd (knee),  defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee), OL Nick McDonald (right shoulder),  linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), wide receiver Wes Welker (ankle), and linebacker Tracy White (left foot).

Linebacker/co-captain Jerod Mayo (elbow) took part in full.

S Steve Gregory (hip) and DE Trevor Scott (hamstring) have been removed from the report.

Down in Miami, the Dolphins had nine players on their report, though six of them were full participants. Starting TE Anthony Fasano (hip) and linebacker Austin Spitler (ankle) were limited, while rookie fullback Jorvorskie Lane (knee) did not practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
