Quick Kicks: Wed 12/12 practice & locker room notes

Just three players were not accounted for, but it's entirely possible they were present at one point or another (most players, if not all, are asked to at least watch walk-through practices): tight end Rob Gronkowski (left forearm), linebacker Brandon Spikes (knee), and defensive tackle Kyle Love (knee/ankle).

Spikes was seen limping around at various points in the game Monday night against Houston and has ridden a stationary bike during recent practices. Love, meanwhile, and his wife were expecting their first child any day now, and his Twitter feed seems to indicate that today was that day. Gronk, meanwhile, was rumored to be considering practicing this week, but as of today, that does not seem to be the case.

Wide receiver Deion Branch and newly-signed rookie receiver/punt return Tony Logan (from Maryland) were at the walkthrough. Logan is on the practice squad at the moment. New England still has one open spot on the 53-man roster to fill.

Appropriately on this 12th day of the 12th month of 2012, Number 12, Tom Brady, was won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for an NFL record 23rd time in his career, surpassing Peyton Manning.