Quick Kicks: Wed. 12-21 Practice/Locker Room Notebook

… Inclement weather (rain, to be precise) forced the Patriots back inside the Dana-Farber Field House behind Gillette Stadium for their second workout of Dolphins Week. The team was in shells, helmets, and sweats.

… Some encouraging news, injury-wise, as safety Patrick Chung (right foot) suited up for the second straight day after missing all of last week's practices. He took part in a ball protection drill, running from sideline to sideline at half-speed, and seemed to do so without any noticeable limp.

… However, right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back/right foot) remains out of commission, and joining him on the absentee list were tight end Aaron Hernandez and running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. It's unclear why those two weren't on the field, but we'll have a better idea around 4 p.m., when the injury report is released.

… Four players were awarded black jerseys for being Practice Players of the Week for Broncos Week: all-purpose player Julian Edelman, o-lineman Donald Thomas, practice squad linebacker Mike Rivera, and practice squad wide receiver Dorin Dickerson.

… Rumors were confirmed today, as New England inked veteran DB Vincent Fuller. He was wearing jersey number 26 on the practice field today.

… The Patriots still have one roster spot open on the 53-man roster after releasing DE Eric Moore on Tuesday.

UPDATE … 4:10 P.M.

… Green-Ellis missed practice due to an unspecified illness; Hernandez' absence was not injury-related.

… Chung was limited in what he could do at practice, as were fourteen other Patriots with their various ailments: CB Kyle Arrington (foot), wide receiver Deion Branch (groin), C Dan Connolly (groin), WR/DB/returner Julian Edelman (back), LB Dane Fletcher (right thumb), S James Ihedigbo (shoulder), cornerback Devin McCourty (right shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (shoulder), LB Brandon Spikes (right knee), rookie RB Shane Vereen (hamstring), RG Brian Waters (ankle), WR Wes Welker (knee) center Ryan Wendell (calf), and RB Danny Woodhead (abdomen).