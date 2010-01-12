Official website of the New England Patriots

Raiders' Cable still waiting to meet with Davis about job status

Jan 12, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Tom Cable apparently will have to wait at least another day before meeting with owner Al Davis to discuss his status as Oakland Raiders coach.

The two had originally planned to meet Monday after Cable spent a week evaluating the team with his assistants. But no meeting had been held as of Monday evening and one was not expected later at night.

Cable's job status is in question after he went 5-11 in his first full season as coach and failed to develop JaMarcus Russell into a legitimate NFL quarterback.

Cable points to the team's improvement after Russell's midseason benching as proof that he deserves another year to get the Raiders back to the playoffs. Oakland has lost at least 11 games for seven straight seasons.

