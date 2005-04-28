Rams sign Fair, fourth-round draft pick

ST. LOUIS (April 28, 2005) -- The St. Louis Rams added depth to their secondary by signing Terry Fair and Corey Ivy to one-year contracts.

The Rams also signed fourth-round pick Jerome Carter, a safety from Florida State, to a three-year deal.

Fair, a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 1998, last played in the NFL in 2002 for the Carolina Panthers. He sat out the 2003 season and last year he was in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He's made 48 career starts and has seven interceptions and two forced fumbles, and also has returned two kicks for touchdowns.

Ivy will enter his fourth NFL season after being with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since the middle of the 2001 season. He's played in 49 games.