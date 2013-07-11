Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Dennard arrested

The Patriots corner is suspected of DUI in Nebraska.

Jul 11, 2013 at 12:39 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

The Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald is reporting that Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was arrested overnight on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the report, Dennard was pulled over around 2 o'clock this morning after Lincoln, Nebraska police spotted a vehicle straddling a lane line on a street in that city. Dennard was alone in the vehicle. After refusing a breathalyzer test, the 23-year-old was taken into custody and brought to a detoxification facility.

This alleged incident comes while Dennard is serving the first of two years of probation stemming from a separate run-in with the law in April 2012, a week prior to being drafted by the Patriots. He was sentenced a year later (this past April) to the two years' probation, 100 hours of community service, plus 30 days in prison, the latter of which were scheduled to begin in March of next year.

It's unclear at this early juncture just how this latest brush with the law will affect that case and his status with the Patriots. The organization has yet to comment publicly on the matter, as of Thursday morning. Dennard was entering 2013 as one of two incumbent starting corners for New England.

