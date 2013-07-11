Report: Dennard arrested

The Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald is reporting that Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard was arrested overnight on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the report, Dennard was pulled over around 2 o'clock this morning after Lincoln, Nebraska police spotted a vehicle straddling a lane line on a street in that city. Dennard was alone in the vehicle. After refusing a breathalyzer test, the 23-year-old was taken into custody and brought to a detoxification facility.

This alleged incident comes while Dennard is serving the first of two years of probation stemming from a separate run-in with the law in April 2012, a week prior to being drafted by the Patriots. He was sentenced a year later (this past April) to the two years' probation, 100 hours of community service, plus 30 days in prison, the latter of which were scheduled to begin in March of next year.