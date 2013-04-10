Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Edelman to re-sign with Patriots

Julian Edelman is heading back to New England, according to a report.

Apr 10, 2013 at 02:08 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-edelman-best-20121118.jpg

According to a report from the USA Today, free agent wide receiver Julian Edelman will be re-signing with the Patriots.

Edelman had previously visited with the New York Giants, but the USA Today reports that he will return to New England on a one-year deal.

This news comes the same day that word broke that the Patriots had signed Steelers restricted free agent Emmanuel Sanders to an offer sheet for a one-year contract.

Edelman played in nine games for the Patriots last fall before landing on injured reserve in December. He caught 21 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, but also served as one of the better punt returners in the game with a 15.5-yard average on 17 returns, including a 68-yard touchdown.

In his four seasons in New England the former college quarterback and seventh-round pick out of Kent State has recorded 69 receptions for 714 yards with four touchdowns to go along with a 13.1 career punt return average with three touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

