Report: Edelman to re-sign with Patriots

According to a report from the USA Today, free agent wide receiver Julian Edelman will be re-signing with the Patriots.

Edelman had previously visited with the New York Giants, but the USA Today reports that he will return to New England on a one-year deal.

This news comes the same day that word broke that the Patriots had signed Steelers restricted free agent Emmanuel Sanders to an offer sheet for a one-year contract.

Edelman played in nine games for the Patriots last fall before landing on injured reserve in December. He caught 21 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, but also served as one of the better punt returners in the game with a 15.5-yard average on 17 returns, including a 68-yard touchdown.