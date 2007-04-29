Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Moss in town

The much-rumored trade involving Randy Moss to the Patriots might be a reality.

Apr 29, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NFL Network is reporting that Randy Moss is about to be traded to the Patriots for a 2007 fourth round pick, pending a physical. The report also has Moss at Gillette Stadium at this time. More on this story to come as it develops.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

