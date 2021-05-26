Report: NFL owners adjust roster cutdown schedule

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL owners have voted to adjust this summer's roster cutdown schedule. After a 2020 pre-season that saw roster numbers adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 protocols and no preseason games, 2021's schedule will look a bit closer to what fans are used to with initial numbers going back up to 90.
However, with only three preseason games on tap, there will be some significant changes to the cutdown process.
The first cut will come on Tuesday, August 17 going from 90 to 85, and then the following Tuesday, August 24, cuts will go from 85 down to 80. The final cut will come on Tuesday, August 31 as the initial 53-man roster will be set that day.
The final cut is the most significant departure from the schedule we're used to, when final cuts would come down on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend. Previously most teams would have just over a week with their roster to prepare for their opening game, but now teams playing on the opening Sunday will have a full 12 days after making their cuts.