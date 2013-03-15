Reports: Freeney to visit Foxborough too!

According to multiple reports – the first of which came from CSNNE.com – the Patriots will host former Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney on Friday.

This is in addition to previous reports indicating that New England will also have visits with former Falcons defensive end John Abraham as well as former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson.

Freeney is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons, all with Indianapolis. The 33-year-old Connecticut native has 107.5 career sacks as well as 44 forced fumbles.

The former first-round pick out of Syracuse had just five sacks in 14 games for the Colts last season and hasn't had double-digit sacks since he put up 10 in 2010. Overall he's had 10 or more sacks in seven of his 11 seasons. Though he's battled injuries at times, Freeney has played in at least 14 games in each of the last five seasons and in all but one year of his career.

The Patriots clearly could use a veteran presence with the potential to still make an impact in the pass rush. Freeney and Abraham are both intriguing options.