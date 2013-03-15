Official website of the New England Patriots

Reports: Freeney to visit Foxborough too!

Mar 15, 2013 at 12:03 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

dwight-freeney-ap.jpg
2005

According to multiple reports – the first of which came from CSNNE.com – the Patriots will host former Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney on Friday.

This is in addition to previous reports indicating that New England will also have visits with former Falcons defensive end John Abraham as well as former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson.

Freeney is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons, all with Indianapolis. The 33-year-old Connecticut native has 107.5 career sacks as well as 44 forced fumbles.

The former first-round pick out of Syracuse had just five sacks in 14 games for the Colts last season and hasn't had double-digit sacks since he put up 10 in 2010. Overall he's had 10 or more sacks in seven of his 11 seasons. Though he's battled injuries at times, Freeney has played in at least 14 games in each of the last five seasons and in all but one year of his career.

The Patriots clearly could use a veteran presence with the potential to still make an impact in the pass rush. Freeney and Abraham are both intriguing options.

Who would you rather have the Patriots sign, Freeney or Abraham? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

