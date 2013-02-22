Official website of the New England Patriots

Reports: Vollmer underwent knee scope

Feb 22, 2013 at 12:56 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

According to the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, Patriots right tackle Sebastian Vollmer had arthroscopic surgery on a knee that gave him problems throughout last season. Guregian's reports did not specify when the operation took place, saying only that it happened "recently," but ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss cited a source who indicated that the procedure was done this past Wednesday.

On the surface, this may seem to be an obstacle for Vollmer's chances of getting the Patriots' franchise tag this offseason as he is poised to enter free agency. New England could still opt to tag Vollmer either with the franchise or transition designations (the window for doing so opened on Feb. 18 and closes Mar. 4). The timing of this news certainly isn't helpful for Vollmer as he seeks a new contract, but the fact that he was able to play - and play fairly well - through that injury, plus a recurring back issue, in 2012 (he missed just one game), speaks to his toughness and ability.

