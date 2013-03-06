Reports: Welker 'closing in' on deal or not

Then today came a report on ESPN.com that seemed to put the proverbial pumping of the brakes on the idea that Pro Bowl receiver was near a deal to stay in Foxborough. Welker, according to ESPN.com's league source, "has no plans to re-sign with the team before first testing the free-agent market next week."

What do we make of these conflicting stories from unnamed sources? In the end, I still think that Welker wants to be in New England and will be a Patriot in 2013 when it's all said and done. Sure he may have his feelings hurt in the process, that's pretty common in high-stakes negotiations. Sure he may want to see if the grass is greener (as is money green) when the NFL negotiating period opens in three days on March 9.

But does Welker really want to start over somewhere else where he might not fit in quite as perfectly as he does working with Tom Brady? And do the Patriots really want to totally reconstruct a receiving corps that is reportedly going to move on from Brandon Lloyd and returns a pair of tight ends who've had trouble staying healthy of late?

From this perspective, the answer to both those questions is no.