Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Rested Vikings QB Favre focused on playoffs, not his future

Jan 14, 2010 at 12:00 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Brett Favre walked to the podium wearing his usual baseball cap and workout shorts, taking a quick gulp of water to chase the peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich that he was trying to wolf down.

Yes, the old quarterback sure seemed to be living in the moment Wednesday, as preparations for this weekend's NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys ramped up for his Minnesota Vikings. Favre was gregarious, expressing excitement about his 23rd postseason appearance and the possibility of returning to a Super Bowl with his new team.

"That's the only reason I came back," Favre said.

So will he come back -- again? That's always the question with the NFL's all-time leading passer.

Favre is under contract for another year, after all. Plus, adding 33 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions this season equals an awfully effective 40-year-old.

If Favre already has been wrestling with his decision about the 2010 season, he's not letting on publicly.

"Honestly, I see us sitting here next week having this press conference again," Favre said, anticipating a Vikings victory over the Cowboys and an advancement to the NFC Championship Game. "If that doesn't happen, to me it will be a shock. So I just haven't thought about what next year will be like, or what I will be doing next week."

One question about Favre's future was prefaced by reports that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who's 38, will retire after the season.

"Waffling? Is he waffling?" Favre said, flashing his familiarly mischievous grin as he poked fun at his infamous indecisiveness.

Favre, though, wouldn't honor attempts to get him to offer any clues about his desire to return.

"Good try. Why not try?" he said. "You know what? All I want to do is beat Dallas. To even think about next year is doing myself an injustice, and this team."

Favre went home with his family to Mississippi during a welcomed week off, while the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles to advance. He stopped short of claiming to be fully recharged -- he has often spoken of both mental and physical fatigue at this stage of a season -- but he clearly was refreshed from the days away from the practice facility.

"You can't completely get away from it, but I was just more focused on just getting away mentally," Favre said. "No stress for a while."

Favre's age prompted a joke from Cowboys coach Wade Phillips, wrapped in an assessment of the Vikings' success at completing rollout throws with their old passer.

"They do move him around a little bit, surprisingly," Phillips said. "Most quarterbacks at our age don't move around that much, but he still moves around well."

Phillips has beaten Favre before, in 2007 with the Cowboys and also after the 2002 season when he was the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator. Michael Vick and the Falcons went to Green Bay in the first round and handed the Packers their first playoff loss at Lambeau Field.

Don't think Phillips was about to crow about that, though.

"He's had so many big games and won so many big games, put the team on his back so many times," Phillips said. "He just has great experience, and everybody has seen what a great player he is. And he's come back and played probably just as well as he ever played this year. So he's in top form."

Favre wondered aloud in August whether he'd make it through all 16 games, especially uncertain about his surgically repaired right arm. He took his share of hits, but he didn't show any glaring signs of wearing down. Vikings coach Brad Childress has said Favre has made all the throws he has needed to make, and the quarterback has said his arm feels as good as it has in awhile.

As the players reconvened this week, the Vikings had a little extra pep in their step from the rest and the promise of the biggest game of this Favre-fueled season.

"I can see a spunkiness," Childress said, "which is what you want this time of year. Guys that are bright-eyed, mentally and physically."

Another of the elders who benefited from the bye was cornerback Antoine Winfield, who aggravated the right foot injury that cost him 6½ games when he returned on Dec. 13 and wasn't at full speed down the stretch.

The Vikings reduced Winfield's role in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, essentially making him the nickel back so he could play the slot position. But Childress said the plan this week is to play Winfield "some" on the outside, where he usually lines up.

"He seems to be pretty comfortable," Childress said.

Though he won't be at full strength until the summer, Winfield was in good spirits after Wednesday's practice, reporting progress with his recovery.

"I think it helped having the time off, staying off the foot," he said. "It felt good today. I went out there and took all the reps. I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing on Sunday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

