Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Nov 27 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Retired educator from Stoneham, Mass. wins Patriots season tickets with his 'Mock Draft'

Ed Rosa correctly picked nine of the 32 selections in the first round of the NFL Draft to win the Patriots 3rd Annual Mock Draft Contest, held at the 2010 Patriots Draft Party at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, April 22

Apr 23, 2010 at 02:00 AM
edrosa.jpg

Ed Rosa of Stoneham won 2010 Patriots season tickets through the team's annual mock draft contest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (April 23, 2010) - Ed Rosa may have missed his calling. The retired high school vice principal from Stoneham, Mass. made like Mel Kiper, Jr. on Thursday night at the 2010 Patriots Draft Party at Gillette Stadium, winning the Patriots' 3rd Annual Mock Draft Contest. Rosa's prognostications won him a pair of 2010 Patriots season tickets.

The season tickets were the grand prize in the contest, where fans submitted their first round draft predictions on Patriots.com in the weeks leading up to the Draft Party. The nearly 1,000 attendees at the event were given periodic updates on the leaders as the first round unfolded.

"As the picks were coming in, I kept saying over and over, 'We've got a chance at this,'" said Rosa. "The people sitting at my table and at the tables near me were all rooting for me."

At the end of the round, Rosa had correctly predicted nine of the 32 picks by draft position in the first round, besting his nearest competitor by two. Of his 32 first round selections, 24 of the players were taken by NFL teams in the first round.

Rosa is a lifelong Patriots fan who has been attending games since the team played at Fenway Park and Boston University Field in the 1960s. He attends games with his family regularly, even traveling to Indianapolis with his wife for Patriots-Colts in 2007.

"My wife is a big fan," he said. "We watch every game. We have people over every Sunday."

In 2010, they'll be watching from the Gillette Stadium stands.

"It's exciting," he said. "I'm really going to enjoy this prize."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jahlani Tavai 11/27: "We want to create even more opportunities"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/27: "Going to keep working as hard as we can"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November, 27, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 11/26: "Just got to do a better job"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/26: "At the end of the day we've got to keep going"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/26: "We've got to continue to take the ball away"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/26: "Wasn't good enough"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, November, 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising