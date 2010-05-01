Returning to gridiron, wrestler made Wise decision

John Wise works on technique with coach Dante Scarnecchia.





For the second consecutive year, the Patriots have invited a collegiate wrestler to rookie mini-camp in the hopes of converting him to an offensive lineman.

In John Wise'scase, he has slightly more gridiron experience than Jermail Porterof Kent State did last spring, and roughly the equivalent that Stephen Nealhad coming out of Cal-State Bakersfield a decade ago. Wise played defensive tackle his freshman year at Western Illinois in 2004 before transferring to Illinois, where he became a three-time qualifier for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

To play both sports in college would have been too difficult, time- and energy-wise, he explained following Saturday morning's rookie mini-camp practice. But even though he chose the individual sport over the team game, he never lost his love of football. And given the limited opportunities to wrestle professionally, Wise wanted to give himself another chance at football.

Wise said he and his agent simply called NFL teams to pitch them on the idea of giving him a tryout. New England agreed, and Wise, who knew of the Patriots history of working with wrestlers, believes that helped him land in Foxborough this weekend.

"I did, and I think that's actually what helped me get in this program. Neal's walked a mile in my shoes, and hopefully, I can do as well as he did."

At this stage, Wise is simply trying to relearn some football basics, while also getting indoctrinated to a new position. He was quick to credit offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchiafor being a patient, effective teacher.

"Yeah, pretty much. Right now I'm just coming out to the field trying to put my best foot forward every day. My coach does a great job conveying the similarities between wrestling and football. That's made it a pretty easy transition."

