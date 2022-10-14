Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and played an important role in delivering six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships to New England. He is the 10th Patriot to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Guard John Hannah, who spent his entire 13-year career with New England from 1973-85, was the first Patriots player to be enshrined 1991. Linebacker Andre Tippett, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots from 1982-93, was elected to the hall of fame in 2008. Cornerback Ty Law became the first player to help the Patriots claim a Super Bowl championship to receive the honor. Linebacker Nick Buoniconti and cornerback Mike Haynes each played the first half of their careers with the Patriots and are now members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They have since been joined by running back Curtis Martin, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Junior Seau and former head coach Bill Parcells as the other Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Patriots.