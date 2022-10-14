Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With David Andrews

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the night before Super Bowl LVI and joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this past summer. 

Oct 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass – Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the night before Super Bowl LVI and joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this past summer.

Patriots fans will have an opportunity to celebrate Seymour's achievement when he receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of the Patriots game against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football on Oct. 24.

In addition, his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust will be displayed at the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies. Patrons of the Patriots hall of fame can see the bust from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and played an important role in delivering six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships to New England. He is the 10th Patriot to earn induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Guard John Hannah, who spent his entire 13-year career with New England from 1973-85, was the first Patriots player to be enshrined 1991. Linebacker Andre Tippett, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots from 1982-93, was elected to the hall of fame in 2008. Cornerback Ty Law became the first player to help the Patriots claim a Super Bowl championship to receive the honor. Linebacker Nick Buoniconti and cornerback Mike Haynes each played the first half of their careers with the Patriots and are now members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They have since been joined by running back Curtis Martin, wide receiver Randy Moss, linebacker Junior Seau and former head coach Bill Parcells as the other Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent time with the Patriots.

news

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.

news

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots LB Matthew Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 29-0 shutout victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

news

WR Tyquan Thornton activated to the 53-man roster; Patriots elevate two from the practice squad to the active roster

The New England Patriots announced today that WR Tyquan Thornton was activated to the 53-man roster. The 2022 second-round draft pick was placed on injured reserve on September 1. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Place QB Brian Hoyer on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the Practice Squad; Release LB Harvey Langi from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr. to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate OL Marcus Cannon from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster; Place OL Yodny Cajuste on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Marcus Cannon to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Will also be live streamed on Patriots.com and official social accounts.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

