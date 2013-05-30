Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Ridley says Vereen ready for bigger role

Shane Vereen will have a chance for a bigger role on the Patriots offense in 2013 and his backfield buddy thinks he'll make the most of it.

May 30, 2013 at 12:29 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

20130530-ridley-vereen.jpg

A year ago at this time Stevan Ridley was looking toward a major opportunity in his young career. With BenJarvus Green-Ellis having moved on to the Bengals, Ridley entered his second season with a chance for a much bigger role on New England's high powered offense.

Boy did Ridley take advantage of that opportunity. He went on to started 12 of the 16 games he played last fall as the Patriots lead back. He finished seventh in the NFL with 1,263 yards on 290 carries for a 4.4-yard average. And his 12 rushing scores tied for third among the league's top running backs.

Not a bad second impression for a guy who finished his rookie season with ball security issues and as a healthy scratch during the Patriots postseason push to the Super Bowl.

A year later Ridley is now well established as New England's top back, and it's a teammate who was actually drafted a round earlier in the 2011 draft who is on the cusp of a major career opportunity.

With Danny Woodhead having moved on to the Chargers via free agency, third-year former second-round pick Shane Vereen will have the chance to become the Patriots primary third-down/change-of-pace back in 2013.

Not only is Vereen well aware of the opportunity at hand – as he discussed in a recent interview on PFW in Progress on Patriots.com radio – but his draftmate and good friend Ridley sees it as well.

As a guy who took the bull by the horns in terms of his own opportunity, Ridley says that Vereen is ready to do the same this fall.

"I don't think Shane's any dummy. He realizes that we lost an awesome player in Danny Woodhead who really showed us the way to do things in every emphasis in the game of football," Ridley said this week following a Patriots OTA workout. "So for Shane for to see that guy leave and for his role to open up even more, I think he's going to jump on the moment and capture the moment. Shane's a hell of a player, man. I think he's going to be ready to go and I'm excited about it.

"It's two guys back there who came in together, me and Shane. Of course we push each other but we also have to motivate the other guys in the room. It's a room full of running backs ready to play. We just have to be the young leaders and keep our team going."

Vereen had 62 attempts for 251 yards and three scores last fall, compared to 76 for 301 and four for Woodhead. The difference in receptions was more distinct, as Vereen had just eight catches for 149 yards and a score, while Woodhead had 40 catches for 406 yards and three scores.

While there is a chance that veteran free agent addition Leon Washington – who has been very impressive in the two OTA workouts the media has had access to this spring – will be in the mix in the backfield, there is the possibility that the bulk of the 116 touches that went to Woodhead a year ago could now go to Vereen.

If last postseason is any indication – when Vereen exploded for three touchdowns in the divisional round win over the Texans – the young athletic back is ready to be an impact player on an offense that's undergoing a transition of sorts these days in Foxborough.

At least that's what his backfield buddy is expecting. And Ridley knows a little something about maximizing opportunities.

What do you expect from Vereen in 2013? Could he be a breakout star on the Patriots offense? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Josh Uche, Vederian Lowe to Out and Elevate Conor McDermott for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins 

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Go behind the scenes for an epic Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony honoring Dante Scarnecchia and Mike Vrabel.

Previewing the Dolphins, Around the NFL, Bills Takeaways | Patriots This Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and preview their week eight road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, go inside a victorious Patriots locker room after their last second win over Buffalo.  Plus, Coach Belichick breaks down some of the key plays in the game wining drive and go behind the scenes for a very special look back at an epic Hall of Fame ceremony, honoring two members of the Patriots dynasty. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jalen Mills 10/27: "We've just got to be prepared"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/27: "Ready to capitalize on great opportunities"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Steve Burtonsits down with Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones to discuss building momentum heading into Miami and how to slow down star receiver Tyreek Hill.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising