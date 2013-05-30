Ridley says Vereen ready for bigger role

A year ago at this time Stevan Ridley was looking toward a major opportunity in his young career. With BenJarvus Green-Ellis having moved on to the Bengals, Ridley entered his second season with a chance for a much bigger role on New England's high powered offense.

Boy did Ridley take advantage of that opportunity. He went on to started 12 of the 16 games he played last fall as the Patriots lead back. He finished seventh in the NFL with 1,263 yards on 290 carries for a 4.4-yard average. And his 12 rushing scores tied for third among the league's top running backs.

Not a bad second impression for a guy who finished his rookie season with ball security issues and as a healthy scratch during the Patriots postseason push to the Super Bowl.

A year later Ridley is now well established as New England's top back, and it's a teammate who was actually drafted a round earlier in the 2011 draft who is on the cusp of a major career opportunity.

With Danny Woodhead having moved on to the Chargers via free agency, third-year former second-round pick Shane Vereen will have the chance to become the Patriots primary third-down/change-of-pace back in 2013.

Not only is Vereen well aware of the opportunity at hand – as he discussed in a recent interview on PFW in Progress on Patriots.com radio – but his draftmate and good friend Ridley sees it as well.

As a guy who took the bull by the horns in terms of his own opportunity, Ridley says that Vereen is ready to do the same this fall.