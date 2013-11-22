Roads to Greatness: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning

COLLEGE DAYS

PEYTON MANNING

The defining moment of Manning's college career might have happened before he even got to campus. It had been assumed that Peyton would follow Cooper to Ole Miss, Archie's alma mater, so the brothers could play together as they had in high school. But with Cooper's career ended by spinal stenosis, Peyton no longer was tethered to Oxford, where the campus speed limit -- 18 miles per hour -- is an homage to Archie's jersey number. Though Peyton was the nation's most sought-after recruit, had Archie told him to go to Ole Miss, he almost certainly would have.

But Archie didn't, and Peyton stunned Ole Miss fans when he announced that he would attend Tennessee, an SEC rival. Archie was briefly caught on camera, sitting beside the lectern where his son made his announcement, staring blankly into space. Perhaps he was anticipating the fallout to come. The family and Manning's high school were deluged by angry letters and calls, many of them calling Archie a traitor for not delivering his prized son. When Archie and Peyton wrote an autobiography together, Peyton said his father was devastated by the treatment he received from the Ole Miss community, calling it cruel.

"I'll never forget when he signed and Ole Miss fans sent hate mail," Nelson Stewart, Peyton's high school teammate and now Isidore Newman's head coach, told The Indianapolis Star in 2005. "He sat in (the weight room) reading every letter, and it didn't break him."

That's an understatement. Legend has it that Peyton, who entered a muddled quarterback picture in Knoxville, showed up for camp six weeks early. When the two upperclassmen ahead of him were hurt during his freshman year -- one of them, Todd Helton, went on to great success playing baseball for the Colorado Rockies and remains Peyton's good friend -- Manning became the starter. The Volunteers went 7-1 with Manning under center, and he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Manning already had begun honing his now-famous study habits, poring over film in the offseason and organizing informal practices with his teammates. He eventually set nearly every significant passing mark at Tennessee -- 33 in all by the time he left -- and became a national sensation. He got his degree in three years, an accomplishment that presented him with another critical decision: Should he enter the NFL draft after his junior season, when he certainly would have been the No. 1 overall pick, or return for his senior season? Manning was said to have consulted everyone from Michael Jordan to Troy Aikman. Most told him to turn pro. But for all of the record-setting, Manning's college career had some blemishes. The Vols couldn't beat the Florida Gators, for one, an annual loss that foiled Tennessee's national title hopes. So Manning chose to remain in school and make a run at a national championship and the Heisman Trophy, for which he was the favorite.

Manning's decision spawned so much interest that ESPN aired an hour-long, all-access special chronicling his senior season. But Manning reached neither of his goals. The Vols again lost to the Gators early in Manning's senior season -- he threw an ugly pick-six -- but after winning the SEC Championship Game, Tennessee entered the Orange Bowl against Nebraska with a chance to seize the title if Michigan lost in the Rose Bowl. Manning, with an injured knee, played poorly. The Vols lost, and the Wolverines won the national championship. Even more memorably, Michigan already had won the Heisman Trophy, too, as cornerback Charles Woodson became the first primarily defensive player to claim the award in its then-62-year history. The vote, which gave Woodson a resounding 272-point margin of victory, was so controversial that it has spawned conspiracy theories (that ESPN had somehow manipulated the award for Woodson to boost its ratings for the Rose Bowl) and a deep-seated grudge (by Tennessee fans, who still believe Woodson "stole" the award from Manning).

Manning was the first to shake Woodson's hand, with a grim smile. But on that December 1997 night, Manning also sounded a little relieved as he apologized to Tennessee fans for not being their first Heisman winner.

"For the past three years," Manning said, "there really was not a day that went by without being asked about the Heisman Trophy."

TOM BRADY

The most important year of Brady's Michigan career might have been one in which he barely played -- one in which he considered transferring out of Ann Arbor.

In the summer of 1997, Brady was beaten out for the Wolverines' starting job by fifth-year senior Brian Griese, a one-time walk-on who had earned significant snaps in each of the previous two seasons. The only problem was, deep down, Brady didn't think he'd been beaten out at all.

"He thought he beat out Griese, and Lloyd Carr named Griese the starter, and Griese did a magnificent job -- they went undefeated and won the national title," Brady Sr. said. "But Tommy always felt he was better than Griese. He had very, very strong confidence in himself. And frankly, in whatever sport it was, he had been really successful."

"HE WAS THE ULTIMATE TEAM GUY. HE ALWAYS THOUGHT HE WAS BETTER. BUT HE WAS NEVER A DISTRACTION. ...WITH (BRIAN) GRIESE, THAT WHOLE RACE WAS NECK AND NECK, BUT IT MOTIVATED HIM TO WORK HARDER"

-EX-MICHIGAN TEAMMATE AARON SHEA ON BRADY

Even after Griese graduated, Brady wasn't out of the woods, not with mega-recruit Drew Henson -- perhaps the most heralded freshman ever to arrive in Ann Arbor -- joining the Wolverines in the fall of 1998.

The narrative has morphed over the years until it's become accepted by many that Henson took Brady's job, which is pretty far from the truth. Remarkably -- considering all it took to get Henson to Ann Arbor -- Brady never lost his place under center, starting all 25 games of his junior and senior seasons, winning 20 of them.

Henson might have been the fans' choice, but Brady was the team captain, becoming one of the most prolific passers in school history by the time he capped his career with a 369-yard, four-touchdown effort in an Orange Bowl win over Alabama.

"He was the ultimate team guy," said Aaron Shea, one of Brady's best friends, a former Michigan teammate who's now director of player engagement for the Cleveland Browns. "He always thought he was better. But he was never a distraction. In New England, did he think he was better than (Drew) Bledsoe? You're damn right he did. But he wasn't a distraction. With Griese, that whole race was neck and neck, but it motivated him to work harder."

So why didn't Brady transfer out of Michigan? As his dad tells the story, Tom's sister, Maureen, emphasized the importance of picking a school he'd be proud to graduate from, because sports ends at commencement for most college athletes.