Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Time flies when you’re having fun -- just look at the last 30 years for Patriots fans. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft buying the team, here’s a little reminder of what was going on in the world in 1994.

Jan 17, 2024 at 09:50 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

Time flies when you're having fun.

Just look at the last 30 years for Patriots fans, who've seen six Super Bowls, 11 AFC Championships, and 22 division titles.

New England has seen so much success since Robert Kraft and his family purchased the Patriots that it's hard to remember what life was even like before they acquired the team and built it up to what it is now.

At the time, the biggest fashion trends were denim jeans, animal print, Jennifer Anniston's "Rachel" haircut, and Princess Diana's little black dress. Grungy, alternative rock was making waves in music. We've gone around the sun enough times by now to see many of those fads being reintroduced in 2024.

So in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Krafts buying the Patriots, here's a little reminder of what was going on in the world in 1994.

  • The New England Patriots select future franchise cornerstone and Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
  • During the 1994 season, quarterback Drew Bledsoe set Patriots franchise single-season passing records for attempts (691), completions (400) and yards passing (4,555; surpassed by Tom Brady in 2007).
  • Steven Spielberg takes home seven Oscars at the 1994 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, for Schindler's List.
  • The highest-grossing film released in 1994 was Disney's The Lion King, with other classics like Forrest Gump, The Mask, Speed, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Flinstones, and Dumb and Dumber also debuting that year.
  • Pulp Fiction was released '94, helping writer and director Quentin Tarantino earn his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay the following year.
  • A little-known actor named George Clooney got his big break, playing a young doctor on the NBC medical drama ER.
  • Popular television show Friends debuts on NBC starring David Schwimmer, Corteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.
  • Rapper NAS releases the classic album Illmatic on April 19.
  • Whitney Houston recorded a cover of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" and rose to superstar status with a slew of 1994 Grammys.
  • R&B music sees a resurgence, with Aaliyah making her debut and TLC, Mary J. Blige, and Boyz II Men dominating the charts.
  • Songstress Mariah Carey wins Top Female Artist at the 5th Billboard Music Awards on December 7.
  • Topping the Billboard charts for the Hot 100 songs of the year were Ace of Base, All-4-One, Boyz II Men, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories, Toni Braxton, Bryan Adams, Rod Steward, and Sting.
  • The band Nine Inch Nails released their second studio album, The Downward Spiral, receiving critical acclaim.
  • Kurt Cobain, lead singer of the band Nirvana, dies at age 27 in Seattle, Washington.
  • British pop singer Harry Styles is born on February 1. Canadian sensation Justin Bieber is born a month later on March 1.
  • Aerosmith becomes the first band to let fans download a new track for free from the internet.
  • The year 1994, fittingly, was designated as the "International Year of Sport" by the United Nations.
  • The United States hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup at nine venues across the country, with Brazil taking the crown. The win made Brazil the first nation to win four World Cup titles
  • On August 12, all Major League Baseball Players go on strike, beginning the longest work stoppage in the sport's history. The 1994 World Series was officially canceled and not played for the first time since 1904.
  • A golfer named Tiger Woods wins the 98th US Golf Amateur Championship.
  • George Forman wins the WBA and IBF World Heavyweight Championships by knockout, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
  • Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked after a practice by the bodyguard of fellow skater Tonya Harding, and thus, was unable to participate in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held later that week.
  • San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young became the first quarterback to win three consecutive NFL passing titles despite the Niners losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-34.
  • The first 2-point conversion in NFL history is scored by Tom Tupa, who ran in a fake extra point attempt for the Cleveland Browns in a 28-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 4.
  • Former NFL player O.J. Simpson and his white Ford Bronco infamously flee police in Los Angeles and engage in a 90-minute car chase on June 17.
  • Venus Williams makes her tennis debut at 14, defeating former NCAA champion and world No. 58 Shaun Stafford.
  • Howard Stern announces a Libertarian run for governor of New York.
  • Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos launches Amazon, initially beginning as an online bookstore that he ran out of his garage.
  • With the internet just beginning to catch on across the United States, famous founder and investor, Marc Andreessen, formed the Netscape Communications Corporation and released its flagship Navigator product to make browsing the web easy and intuitive for non-technical users. This web browser reigned dominant in usage share through the rest of the 1990s.
  • In 1994, South Africa holds its first multi-racial elections after the end of apartheid. Nelson Mandela, at age 77, is inaugurated as South Africa's first Black president and later publishes his autobiography 'Long Walk to Freedom,' which he secretly wrote in prison.
  • Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis passes away at age 64 on May 19.
  • Mathematician and professor, Sir Andrew Wiles, proves Fermat's Last Theorem, solving a 357-year-old mathematical theorem first proposed by Pierre de Fermat in 1637.

