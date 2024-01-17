Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Time flies when you're having fun.

Just look at the last 30 years for Patriots fans, who've seen six Super Bowls, 11 AFC Championships, and 22 division titles.

New England has seen so much success since Robert Kraft and his family purchased the Patriots that it's hard to remember what life was even like before they acquired the team and built it up to what it is now.

At the time, the biggest fashion trends were denim jeans, animal print, Jennifer Anniston's "Rachel" haircut, and Princess Diana's little black dress. Grungy, alternative rock was making waves in music. We've gone around the sun enough times by now to see many of those fads being reintroduced in 2024.