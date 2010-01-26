Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 24 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

Seymour, Sormanti inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

Ryan: Five Jets assistant coaches won't be back for 2010 season

Jan 26, 2010 at 12:00 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan said Monday that five staff members, including assistant quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, will not be back with the team next season.

Ryan said the contracts of DeFilippo, assistant defensive backs coach Doug Plank, special teams assistant Kevin O'Dea, pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith and defensive quality-control coach Brian Smith had expired and wouldn't be extended.

The announcement comes one day after the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game.

DeFilippo is pursuing a job as an NFL quarterbacks coach after helping rookie Mark Sanchez develop this season. Chuck Smith is going to the University of Tennessee to be the Volunteers' defensive line coach.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

Seymour, Sormanti inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster; Place DB Jonathan Jones on Injured Reserve

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Cowboys Takeaways, Jets Preview, Nick Folk One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Cowboys and preview the upcoming matchup against the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Nick Folk.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Cowboys and preparing for the Jets

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 6 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys and preview their upcoming matchup against the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Kendrick Bourne One-on-One

Abstract: In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne and Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets receivers on the Belestrator. Plus, we look back at a special anniversary from the 2001 season with late Patriots wide receiver David Patten. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Richard Seymour jacket fitting ceremony

Former New England Patriots DE Richard Seymour addresses the media following his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket fitting ceremony at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jamie Collins 10/22: "It starts up front, we definitely need to stop the run"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising