Ryan: Five Jets assistant coaches won't be back for 2010 season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan said Monday that five staff members, including assistant quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, will not be back with the team next season.
Ryan said the contracts of DeFilippo, assistant defensive backs coach Doug Plank, special teams assistant Kevin O'Dea, pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith and defensive quality-control coach Brian Smith had expired and wouldn't be extended.
The announcement comes one day after the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game.
DeFilippo is pursuing a job as an NFL quarterbacks coach after helping rookie Mark Sanchez develop this season. Chuck Smith is going to the University of Tennessee to be the Volunteers' defensive line coach.