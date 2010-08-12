Saints-Patriots Analysis: Charting the Depth

]()With just five true outside linebackers on the roster, there were plenty of reps to go around, but very few combinations, as rookie Jermaine Cunninghamwas inactive for the preseason opener. The defense started with Tully Banta-Cainon the right and Marques Murrellon the left. Almost immediately, the newcomer Murrell made his presence felt. On the second play of the game, he pressured Saints QB Drew Breesinto throwing an incompletion, then brought Brees down with a sack on the very next play to force a three-and-out punting situation.

"It's not a lot of guys, but the competition is strong regardless of how many players are there or not," Murrell told reporters in the post-game Patriots locker room. "Everybody is fighting for this position right now. The best thing to do is keep learning the game, keep getting better every day."

The Banta-Cain/Murrell combo remained intact for the next two series, when Rob Ninkovichcame on during the fourth defensive series in place of Banta-Cain. A few plays later, Pierre Woodstook Murrell's place opposite Ninkovich.

It didn't take long for Ninkovich to contribute. He hit Saints backup QB Chase Danielas he threw, causing an incompletion, and registered three total tackles on the night.

"Getting to the quarterback … that's what I like to do. It's fun getting any pressure you can on him, you know," Ninkovich said afterward. "Still trying to improve, learn a little more every game. I feel like, this game, I've learned a few things. Hopefully, next week it'll get better. Third week and fourth week, I'll be even better."

LEFT GUARD

Continuing what has been the case during training camp of late, Dan Connollygot the start at left guard in place of the unsigned Logan Mankinsand injured replacement Nick Kaczur.

Connolly made a positive impression early, doing a nice job pulling to help running back Kevin Faulkpick up a first down in the red zone, then again when he pulled and sprang BenJarvus Green-Ellis'first-quarter touchdown run.

Newcomer Eric Ghiaciucreplaced Connolly on the fourth series, and, like Connolly, helped lead the way for a Laurence MaroneyTD run. Rookie Ted Larsenstarted the second half and nearly gave up a sack on his second play. Ryan Wendellalso saw reps at left guard in the fourth quarter.

KICK/PUNT RETURNER