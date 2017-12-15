Samsonite Make Your Case: Bell or Brown?

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

LE'VEON BELL

The Patriots run defense has struggled all season and Bell is a tough guy to deal with. The Steelers like to get him going and if that's the case they will shorten the game and keep Tom Brady on the sidelines. In other words, bad news for the Patriots.

As dangerous as Bell is as a runner, I'm even more concerned about his ability to catch the ball. Kenyan Drake did damage as a receiver last week for Miami, and Bell is even better. He needs to have plenty of attention from the Patriots defense, perhaps with a guy like Patrick Chung assigned to him in coverage.

Otherwise it will be awfully difficult to contain the Steelers offense if Bell racks up somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 yards from scrimmage. Get some bodies on him and keep him in check.

-PP

